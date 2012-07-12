FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 12, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

US natgas futures slide 4 pct after EIA storage build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures reversed course and headed lower early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories last week rose 33 billion cubic feet to 3.135 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 26 bcf gain.

At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 12.3 cents, or 4.3 percent, to an intraday low of $2.73 per million British thermal units. Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.86 area. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

