UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down for 2nd day, heat limits loss

* Milder late-week weather forecasts pressure prices * Heat in Northeast, Midwest limits downside * Estimates for light inventory build Thursday also lend support * Record storage, high production still a concern for bulls * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage reports on Thursday (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures, lightly pressured by milder late-week weather forecasts, ended lower on Tuesday for a second day, but the current heatwave and expectations for another light weekly inventory build on Thursday helped limit selling. Early this year, decade-low prices below $2 per mmBtu helped tighten the supply/demand balance for gas by prompting many electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. But as record heat this summer drove gas prices back toward the $3 mark, traders noted some utilities likely switched back to coal, which slowed overall demand for gas. "The overall trend for hotter weather has backed off. It's still above normal, but as we said the other day...less hot," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 0.5 cent at $2.796 per million British thermal units, after trading between $2.72 and $2.846. The front contract, which is down 2.7 percent so far this week, hit a six-month high of $3.06 two weeks ago, but has not topped the $3 mark since. Chartists noted the market has been in a trading range for nearly three weeks, mostly seesawing between support in the $2.70s and resistance in the $2.90s. After a hot start to the week, private forecaster AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to moderate to just slightly above normal, as daytime highs ease from the mid-90s Fahrenheit to the mid-80s. LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS Despite a string of below-average storage builds this summer due to heat, inventories are still at record highs for this time and well above last year and the five-year average. Last week's storage report from the EIA showed that total U.S. gas inventories for the week ended July 6 rose by 33 billion cubic feet to 3.135 trillion cubic feet. The weekly injection - well below market expectations - trimmed the surplus to last year by 54 bcf to 548 bcf, or 21 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 57 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 516 bcf, or 20 percent above average. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Weekly builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 11 straight weeks and have helped pull the surplus to last year down by 38 percent from late-March highs. Traders expect that trend to continue in the next two reports. Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 13 bcf to 46 bcf, with most in the low-30s. Stocks rose an adjusted 67 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 74 bcf. But total storage stands at about 76 percent full, a level not normally reached until the first week of September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity. The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 300 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. PRODUCTION STILL HIGH While gross U.S. gas production has slowed slightly from January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time peaks despite sharp declines in dry gas drilling. Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell by 20 last week to 522, the seventh decline in eight weeks and the lowest count since August 1999. ID:nL2E8IDCPR] (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) A 44 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has stirred expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. But horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil or gas from shale, while down slightly last week to 1,166, are not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit seven weeks ago. Drillers this year have shifted rigs away from dry gas operations to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. EIA last week said it expected marketed gas production in 2012 to rise by 4.2 percent to a record 68.98 bcf per day, easily beating last year's record of 66.22 bcfd. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio and Sofina Mirza-Reid)