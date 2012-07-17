FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down for 2nd day, heat limits loss
July 17, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down for 2nd day, heat limits loss

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Milder late-week weather forecasts pressure prices
    * Heat in Northeast, Midwest limits downside
    * Estimates for light inventory build Thursday also lend
support
    * Record storage, high production still a concern for bulls
    * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage reports on
Thursday

 (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, July 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures,
lightly pressured by milder late-week weather forecasts, ended
lower on Tuesday for a second day, but the current heatwave and
expectations for another light weekly inventory build on
Thursday helped limit selling.
    Early this year, decade-low prices below $2 per mmBtu helped
tighten the supply/demand balance for gas by prompting many
electric utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to
generate power.
    But as record heat this summer drove gas prices back toward
the $3 mark, traders noted some utilities likely switched back
to coal, which slowed overall demand for gas.
    "The overall trend for hotter weather has backed off. It's
still above normal, but as we said the other day...less hot,"
Gelber & Associates analyst Pax Saunders said in a report.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 0.5 cent at $2.796 per million British
thermal units, after trading between $2.72 and $2.846.
    The front contract, which is down 2.7 percent so far this
week, hit a six-month high of $3.06 two weeks ago, but has not
topped the $3 mark since.
    Chartists noted the market has been in a trading range for
nearly three weeks, mostly seesawing between support in the
$2.70s and resistance in the $2.90s.
    After a hot start to the week, private forecaster
AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to moderate to just slightly
above normal, as daytime highs ease from the mid-90s Fahrenheit
to the mid-80s.
    
    LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS
    Despite a string of below-average storage builds this summer
due to heat, inventories are still at record highs for this time
and well above last year and the five-year average.
    Last week's storage report from the EIA showed that total
U.S. gas inventories for the week ended July 6 rose by 33
billion cubic feet to 3.135 trillion cubic feet. 
    The weekly injection - well below market expectations -
trimmed the surplus to last year by 54 bcf to 548 bcf, or 21
percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 57 bcf from
the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus
to 516 bcf, or 20 percent above average.     
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)    
    Weekly builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 11
straight weeks and have helped pull the surplus to last year
down by 38 percent from late-March highs. Traders expect that
trend to continue in the next two reports.
    Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 13
bcf to 46 bcf, with most in the low-30s. Stocks rose an adjusted
67 bcf during the same week last year, while the five-year
average increase for that week is 74 bcf.
    But total storage stands at about 76 percent full, a level
not normally reached until the first week of September.
Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.
    The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least
another 300 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November
at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb
to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.
    Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill.   

    PRODUCTION STILL HIGH
    While gross U.S. gas production has slowed slightly from
January's record highs, output is still flowing at near all-time
peaks despite sharp declines in dry gas drilling.
    Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell by 20 last week to 522, the seventh decline in eight
weeks and the lowest count since August 1999. ID:nL2E8IDCPR]
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    A 44 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine
months has stirred expectations that producers were getting
serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
    But horizontal rigs, the type most often used to extract oil
or gas from shale, while down slightly last week to 1,166, are
not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit seven weeks ago.
    Drillers this year have shifted rigs away from dry gas
operations to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid
plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up
in the market after processing.    
    EIA last week said it expected marketed gas production in
2012 to rise by 4.2 percent to a record 68.98 bcf per day,
easily beating last year's record of 66.22 bcfd. 

 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by David Gregorio and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
