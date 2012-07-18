US natgas futures extend gains on heat, nuclear outages

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures extended early gains on Wednesday, jumping as much as 8 percent to over $3 per million British thermal units.

Extended heat over much of the nation and the surprising closure of four nuclear power plants on the U.S. East Coast overnight pushed front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange to $3.02 per mmBtu at just after 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), their highest mark since reaching a six-month peak of $3.06 on July 6. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)