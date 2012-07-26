FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas futures hold early gains after neutral EIA stocks data
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 26, 2012 / 2:46 PM / in 5 years

US natgas futures hold early gains after neutral EIA stocks data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures trimmed morning gains but remained slightly higher early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build that matched market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 26 billion cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 26 bcf gain.

At about 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 2 cents at $3.09 per million British thermal units after swinging between $3.059 and $3.118 right after the report.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading between $3.09 and $3.10. (Reporting By Joe Silha)

