U.S. natgas futures slide 2 pct ahead of expiration
July 27, 2012 / 1:20 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. natgas futures slide 2 pct ahead of expiration

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Front month down from highest level since December
    * Some heat still on tap in most long-term outlooks
    * Recent storage data, drilling rig data supportive
    * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid 2 percent in
early trading, edging off ahead of the front-month contract's expiration later
Friday despite continued hot, summer weather.
    Prices remained below this week's seven-month spot chart high, and most
traders expect they will have a hard time remaining above the $3 level, where
gas tends to lose its appeal over coal for power generation.
    As of 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on
the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Friday, were at $3.045
per million British thermal units, down 6 cents, or nearly 2 percent.
    The nearby contract rose as high as $3.196 on Tuesday, its highest mark
since December.
    Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 in late April, gas futures are up 60
percent on signs that record production is slowing and demand picking up as
electric utilities switch from coal to gas.
    
    ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY STORAGE BUILD
    Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information
Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 26
billion cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet. 
    The build matched Reuters poll estimates, but fell well short of last year's
gain of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 61 bcf. It
was the 13th straight week builds have fallen below seasonal norms.
    Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high
storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 16 weeks left before
winter withdrawals begin.
    Thursday's injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 487 bcf, or 18
percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess to the five-year
average to 435 bcf, or 16 percent.     
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)    
    But total storage stands about 80 percent full, a level not normally reached
until mid-September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated
capacity.
    Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new
lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. 
    The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 240 bcf to
avoid reaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks
peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas
storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. 
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 18 bcf to 33
bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for
the week of 56 bcf.    

    PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS
    Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday
after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the seventh
time in eight weeks, hitting its lowest level in 13 years. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    A 45 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has fed
expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of
record gas supplies.
    Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but
drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid
plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market
after processing.
    Baker Hughes data last week showed that horizontal rigs, the type used to
extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a second straight week. But the
horizontal count at 1,164 is still not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit
nine weeks ago.
    The shift to more horizontal drilling has slowed the overall drop in dry gas
output.
    
    MORE FUNDAMENTALS
    The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again
called for above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern two-thirds of the
nation, with below-normal readings on the West Coast and some normal readings in
parts of the South and Midwest.
    On the nuclear front, total outages tallied 8,200 megawatts, or 8 percent of
U.S. capacity, on Friday, up from 7,500 MW on Thursday, and well above the 2,600
MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 4,100 MW. 
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not
expected during the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June
1 through Nov. 30. 
    The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6
percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. 
 

 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
