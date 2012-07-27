U.S. natgas futures slide 2 pct ahead of expiration

* Front month down from highest level since December * Some heat still on tap in most long-term outlooks * Recent storage data, drilling rig data supportive * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid 2 percent in early trading, edging off ahead of the front-month contract's expiration later Friday despite continued hot, summer weather. Prices remained below this week's seven-month spot chart high, and most traders expect they will have a hard time remaining above the $3 level, where gas tends to lose its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:10 a.m. EDT (1310 GMT), front-month August natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Friday, were at $3.045 per million British thermal units, down 6 cents, or nearly 2 percent. The nearby contract rose as high as $3.196 on Tuesday, its highest mark since December. Since posting a 10-year low of $1.902 in late April, gas futures are up 60 percent on signs that record production is slowing and demand picking up as electric utilities switch from coal to gas. ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY STORAGE BUILD Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 26 billion cubic feet to 3.189 trillion cubic feet. The build matched Reuters poll estimates, but fell well short of last year's gain of 48 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 61 bcf. It was the 13th straight week builds have fallen below seasonal norms. Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 16 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. Thursday's injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 487 bcf, or 18 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess to the five-year average to 435 bcf, or 16 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total storage stands about 80 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks are at 84 percent of estimated capacity. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least another 240 bcf to avoid reaching the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 18 bcf to 33 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56 bcf. PRODUCTION STILL NEAR RECORD HIGHS Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the seventh time in eight weeks, hitting its lowest level in 13 years. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) A 45 percent drop in dry gas drilling in the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies. Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, but drillers have been moving rigs to more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Baker Hughes data last week showed that horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for a second straight week. But the horizontal count at 1,164 is still not far below the all-time high of 1,193 hit nine weeks ago. The shift to more horizontal drilling has slowed the overall drop in dry gas output. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal temperatures for much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation, with below-normal readings on the West Coast and some normal readings in parts of the South and Midwest. On the nuclear front, total outages tallied 8,200 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, on Friday, up from 7,500 MW on Thursday, and well above the 2,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 4,100 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)