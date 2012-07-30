FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up near 7 pct, front at 7-1/2-mth high
July 30, 2012 / 1:48 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end up near 7 pct, front at 7-1/2-mth high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Front-month September contract hits 7-1/2-month high
    * Warm Northeast, Midwest forecasts drive complex higher
    * Record inventories, high production keep buyers cautious

 (Adds analyst quote, spread data, updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
up sharply on Monday, with the front contract driven to a 7-1/2
month high by still-warm weather forecasts for the Northeast and
Midwest that should force homeowners and businesses to crank up
air conditioners.
    Decade-low prices below $2 per mmBtu this spring tightened 
the supply/demand balance for gas by prompting many electric
utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power.
    Then record heat this summer, particularly in the Midwest
but also at times in the East, lifted demand further and helped
drive gas prices up nearly 70 percent from those lows.
    "We've seen strong demand this summer, and (weather)
forecasts continue to come in hotter than expected," said George
Ellis, director at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
    The front-month September gas contract on the New
York Mercantile Exchange ended up 19.9 cents, or 6.6 percent, at
$3.214 per million British thermal units after climbing late to
$3.231, the highest for the nearby contract since mid-December.
    Strength up front narrowed spreads to winter months, with
the December premium to September losing 6.5 cents to 38.8
cents. That spread hit 34.8 cents last Tuesday, its narrowest in
at least two years.    
    Widespread heat this month has stirred up demand and slowed
storage builds to below average for 13 straight weeks. That has
pulled a record inventory surplus to a year ago down nearly 45
percent from late-March highs and helped back recent gains.
    With more heat on the horizon, traders expect weekly storage
builds to remain below average and further whittle down the
still-huge surplus to a year ago and the five-year average.    
    Technical traders said the chart picture for gas turned more
bullish over the last two weeks, noting the front contract has
spiked some 15 percent and powered through some key resistance
including the 200-day moving average.
    But many traders still express doubts about further upside,
noting peak summer heat is likely to fade in the next few weeks
and storage and production are still at or near record highs.
    A Reuters quarterly price poll on Monday showed analysts
expect Henry Hub gas prices to average $2.57 this year, little
changed from the previous quarter's consensus estimate of $2.55
and still about 36 percent below 2011's average of $4.02,
according to Reuters data. [ID:nL2E8IBC76}
    Some traders also caution that, as gas prices push above the
$3 mark, many utilities that switched this year to gas for power
generation could move back to coal, further slowing demand.
    AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and
Midwest, key gas-consuming area, to mostly average above normal
for the next two weeks, with more 90-plus Fahrenheit readings
forecast for both regions later this week or next week.    
    
    PRODUCTION, STILL NEAR RECORD
    Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week by 13 to 505, the eighth decline in nine
weeks and the lowest count since July 1999. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last
nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
    But drillers have moved rigs to more profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
    While U.S. gas production may have slowed slightly this
year, analysts note that output is still flowing at near an
all-time peak, primarily due to shale drilling.
           
    ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY BUILD EXPECTED 
    Early injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information
Administration report range from 16 billion to 28 billion cubic
feet versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year
average increase for the week of 56 bcf.
    It would be the fourteenth straight week that the storage
injection has fallen below the seasonal norm.    
    Data last week from EIA showed that total gas inventories
for the week ended July 20 climbed to 3.189 trillion cubic feet,
still a record for this time of year.      
    While the weekly build again trimmed both the surplus to
last year and the five-year average, there's still almost 500
bcf more gas in inventory this year than last year, a huge
cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)    
    Total storage stands at about 80 percent full, a level not
normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks
are at 84 percent of estimated capacity.
    Concerns remain that the storage overhang could still drive
prices to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. 
    The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least
another 240 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November
at a record 3.852 tcf. EIA estimates that gas storage will climb
to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. 

 (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by Jim Marshall and Sofina
Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
