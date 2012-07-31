FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Front-month US natgas futures end down after 7-1/2-month high
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
July 31, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-Front-month US natgas futures end down after 7-1/2-month high

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Front-month contract hits 7-1/2-month high, then slips
    * Warm Northeast, Midwest forecasts underpin prices
    * Record inventories, high production keep buyers cautious
    * Coming up: Reuters natural gas storage poll on Wednesday

 (Releads, adds analyst quote, spread data, updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended slightly lower on Tuesday on profit-taking, but
warm weather forecasts and expectations for another light weekly
build in inventories helped limit the downside.
    For the month of July the nearby contract gained nearly 14
percent as record or near-record heat helped drive strong demand
for air-conditioning and slow storage builds.
    While the gain fell short of June's 16.6 percent rise, which
was the biggest monthly run up since September 2009, it was the
fourth consecutive higher monthly settle for the front contract.
    Decade-low prices below $2 per mmBtu this spring tightened 
the supply/demand balance for gas by prompting many electric
utilities to switch from coal to cheap gas for power generation.
    Then record heat this summer, particularly in the Midwest
but also at times in the East, lifted demand further and helped
drive gas prices up nearly 70 percent from the spring lows.     
  
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange settled Tuesday at $3.209 per million British thermal
units, off 0.5 cent on the day but up 38.5 cents from the $2.824
settlement on June 29. The front contract notched a 7-1/2-month
high of $3.277 at midday.
    Relative weakness in deferred contracts narrowed spreads to
winter months for a second day, with the December premium to
September losing 1.8 cents to 37 cents. That spread hit 34.8
cents early last week, its narrowest in at least two years.    
    Storage builds have fallen below the seasonal norm for 13
straight weeks, and with more high temperatures on the horizon,
traders expect weekly injections to remain below average and
further whittle down the huge surplus compared to a year ago and
the five-year average.
    "The temperature outlook remains supportive, with warmer
than normal temperatures forecast for most of the continent
through August 14 that are likely to translate into below
average storage injections," Tim Evans, analyst at Citi Futures
Perspective, said in a report.
    AccuWeather.com moderated its temperature outlook on Tuesday
for the Northeast and Midwest, key gas-consuming regions, but
still expects readings in both areas mostly to average above
normal this week and next as highs at times top 90 degrees
Fahrenheit (32 Celsius).
    Despite recent price gains, many traders remain skeptical of
the upside, noting peak summer heat is likely to fade in the
next few weeks and storage and production are still at or near
record highs.
    Traders also caution that, as gas prices push above $3, many
utilities that opted this year to use gas for power generation
could move back to coal, further slowing demand.    
     
    STUBBORNLY HIGH PRODUCTION
    The Energy Information Administration's monthly gross
natural gas production report on Tuesday showed that May output
held unchanged from April at 72.39 billion cubic feet per day,
just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd. 
    Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas
prices might finally slow record output, but production is still
at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month.
    The gas-directed rig count has declined in eight of the last
nine weeks, sinking to its lowest in 13 years. 
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last
nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about stemming the flood of record gas supplies.
    But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
    
    ANOTHER LIGHT WEEKLY BUILD AHEAD 
    Injection estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report range
from 16 to 28 bcf, with most in the low 20s. Stocks rose an
adjusted 43 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year
average increase for the week is 56 bcf.
    It would be the 14th straight week in which the storage
injection has fallen below the seasonal norm.    
    Data last week from the EIA showed that gas inventories for
the week ended July 20 climbed to 3.189 trillion cubic feet, a
record for this time of year and a level not normally reached
until mid-September.      
    While both the surplus to last year and the five-year
average have been declining, there is still almost 500 bcf more
gas in inventory this year than last year, a huge cushion that
can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf
Coast supply disruptions from storms.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)    
    Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices
to new lows later this summer as storage caverns fill. 
    The storage surplus to last year must be cut by at least
another 240 bcf to avoid breaching the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of total capacity. Stocks peaked last year in November
at a record 3.852 tcf. The EIA estimates that gas storage will
climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October.       

 (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson and Carol
Bishopric)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.