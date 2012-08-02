FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US natgas futures slide 6 pct after EIA storage build
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 2, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 5 years

US natgas futures slide 6 pct after EIA storage build

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures extended losses early Thursday, sliding more than 6 percent after a government report showed a weekly inventory build above market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 23 bcf gain.

At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 21.5 cents, or 6.8 percent, at $2.956 per million British thermal units, the lowest for the nearby contract in two weeks.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading around $3.095. (Reporting By Joe Silha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.