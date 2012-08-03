US natgas futures extend losses for fourth straight day

* Front month well below Tuesday's 7-1/2-month spot high * Hot weather still on tap for some long-term outlooks * Stir in tropical activity has some traders cautious * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid slightly in early trading Friday, extending losses for a fourth straight day amid continued long liquidation and some milder long-term weather outlooks. But a recent stir in tropical activity and near-term heat baking much of the nation was expected to limit more downside, traders said. Others said prices should have a hard time breaking back above the $3 level, where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.907 per million British thermal units, down 1.3 cents. The front month slid nearly 8 percent on Thursday, its biggest one-day loss in nearly three years. On Tuesday the nearby contract rose as high as $3.277, its highest level since December. Gas prices hit decade-lows below $2 this spring but rebounded about 65 percent amid record heat this summer and increased demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas. The heat has also slowed storage builds below the seasonal norm for 14 straight weeks and pulled a record inventory surplus to year-ago down nearly 47 percent from late-March highs. BIGGER THAN EXPECTED BUILD, STORAGE AT RECORD HIGH Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic feet. The build came in above Reuters poll estimates for a 23 bcf build, but it again fell well short of the year-earlier gain of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56 bcf. Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 15 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. The injection last week trimmed the surplus to last year to 472 bcf, or 17 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 407 bcf, or 14 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total storage remains at record highs for this time of year and, at 78 percent full, stands at a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost 6 bcf last week, are at 83 percent of estimated capacity. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. The EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 20 bcf to 32 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 45 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. Last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the ninth time in 10 weeks, hitting its lowest level in 13 years. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 46 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. EIA's gross gas production report this week showed May output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd. Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's 6- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday again called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some normal readings along the Gulf Coast, in Florida and parts of the Midwest. On the nuclear front, total outages tallied 5,600 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, on Friday, up from 5,400 MW out on Thursday and a five-year outage rate of 4,700 MW, but below the 6,800 MW out a year ago. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure system south of the Cape Verde Islands had a 30 percent chance of further development, while a surface trough over the Bahamas had a 10 percent chance to develop further. Topical Storm Ernesto was expected to move across the Windward Islands on Friday. The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30. The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; editing by John Wallace)