UPDATE 3-U.S. natural gas futures end down for fourth day

* Futures slip on follow-through selling after Thursday sell-off * Storm concerns help limit downside ahead of weekend (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Friday for a fourth straight day, pressured by follow-through selling after Thursday's slide and slightly more moderate weather forecasts for next week that could slow demand. Gas prices, which hit a 7-1/2-month high of $3.277 per mmBtu early this week and spiked 14 percent in July, sold off 8 percent on Thursday as milder forecasts and bearish weekly inventory data drove front-month futures to their biggest one-day slide in three years. "I haven't been surprised by this pullback. We've seen some moderation on the weather front, and the Northeast is not looking as warm as people expected," a New York analyst said. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 4.3 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $2.877 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.84 and $2.955. The near contract has lost 10.5 percent in the last four sessions, its biggest four-day drop in more than two months. Traders said rising tropical activity may have helped limit the downside on Friday, noting that the peak of the storm season - late August and September - was still ahead. Traders on Friday were closely watching Tropical Storm Ernesto in the eastern Caribbean. The system is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday. Early computer runs show it steering into the Gulf of Mexico. Gas prices hit decade-lows below $2 this spring but had rebounded by about 65 percent as record heat this summer and increased demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas to generate power tightened the supply/demand balance. But as gas prices pushed above $3 last month, traders said utilities that opted to use more gas for power generation may have moved back to coal, which would slow overall usage and could lead to bigger weekly storage injections in coming weeks. NYMEX eastern coal is trading at about a 60-cent per mmBtu discount to Henry Hub natural gas, according to Reuters data. With estimated transport costs for coal of about $1, traders noted that the recent sell-off in gas has again made the cleaner-burning fuel competitive. Many traders see only limited upside in prices, noting peak summer heat will likely fade in a few weeks and storage and production are still at or near record highs. MDA EarthSat noted that the 6-10 day and 11-15 day outlooks shifted slightly warmer on Friday, but Gulf Coast, East Coast and northern tier states were still expected to see mostly seasonal temperatures after a few more days of heat. HIGH PRODUCTION Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell this week by seven to 498, the 10th drop in 11 weeks and the lowest since late July 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Baker Hughes also reported that horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the first time in four weeks, gaining four to 1,155. The horizontal count is down just 3 percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May. EIA's gross gas production report on Tuesday showed that May output was flat from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record 72.74 bcfd. Output is still flowing at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. STORAGE BUILD ABOVE EXPECTATIONS Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic feet. While the build came in above the Reuters poll estimate of 23 bcf and triggered a flood of selling, some traders saw it as supportive, noting it again fell short of last year's gain of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 56 bcf. The weekly gain trimmed the surplus to last year by 15 bcf to 472 bcf, or 17 percent above the same week in 2011. It also sliced 28 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 407 bcf, or 14 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total storage remains at record highs for this time of year and, at 78 percent full, stands at a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost 6 bcf last week, are at 83 percent of estimated capacity. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 23 bcf to 32 bcf versus last year's build of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 45 bcf. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jim Marshall)