U.S. natgas futures edge higher for second day

* Front month still below last week's 7-1/2-month high * Milder weather on tap for consuming regions * Stir in tropical activity has some traders cautious * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher in early trading Tuesday, with the front month up for a second straight session amid some technical buying after four consecutive losses. But with milder weather on tap for consuming regions of the nation, most traders expected little more upside. Others said a recent stir in tropical activity and some near-term heat lingering in the West could keep traders cautious. Most said prices to have a hard time breaking back above the $3 level, where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.929 per million British thermal units, up 2.1 cents. The front month slid 10.5 percent in the prior four sessions before Monday, its biggest four-day drop in more than two months. A week ago the nearby contract rose to $3.277, its highest level since December. Gas prices hit decade-lows below $2 this spring but rebounded about 65 percent amid record heat this summer and increased demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas. The heat has also slowed storage builds below the seasonal norm for 14 straight weeks and pulled a record inventory surplus to year-ago down nearly 47 percent from late-March highs. STORAGE REMAINS BLOATED Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.217 trillion cubic feet. The build came in above Reuters poll estimates for a 23 bcf build, but it again fell well short of the year-earlier gain of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 56 bcf. Lagging storage builds this season have raised expectations that record-high storage can be trimmed to more manageable levels in the 15 weeks left before winter withdrawals begin. The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 472 bcf, or 17 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also sliced the excess versus the five-year average to 407 bcf, or 14 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total storage remains at record highs for this time of year and, at 78 percent full, stands at a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost 6 bcf last week, are at 83 percent of estimated capacity. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. The EIA estimates that gas storage will climb to 4.002 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range from 23 bcf to 32 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 45 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION Baker Hughes drilling rig data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 10th time in 11 weeks this week to a 13-year low of 498. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. EIA's gross gas production report this week showed May output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd. Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's 6 to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal temperatures for about the western half of the nation and normal readings elsewhere. On the nuclear front, total outages were at 6,000 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, on Tuesday, down from 6,300 MW out on Monday and 7,700 MW out a year ago but up from a five-year outage rate of 4,600 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Storm Ernesto was located about 250 miles east of Belize City, Belize. A tropical wave several hundred miles southwest of the Cape Verde Islands had a 20 percent chance to develop further, while the remnants of post-tropical Florence had a 10 percent chance to regenerate in the next 48 hours. Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation was not expected. The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico accounts for 6 percent of U.S. gas production and just over 20 percent of U.S. oil production. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)