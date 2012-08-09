UPDATE 3-Front-month US natgas trims early gains, still ends up

* Front-month futures spike on light EIA build, then trim gains * Extended forecasts still show some heat for eastern half of U.S. * Record storage, high production still concerns for bulls * Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday (Adds trader quote, technicals, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures trimmed early gains but still ended slightly higher on Thursday, underpinned by warm extended weather forecasts and a government report showing a weekly inventory build well below market expectations. The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 24 billion cubic feet to 3.241 trillion cubic feet. The build came in below the Reuters poll estimate of 30 bcf and prompted a sharp rally. The weekly injection fell well short of last year's gain of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 45 bcf. "It (the EIA build) was more constructive than we've seen in the last few weeks, but summer is running out, and as prices move higher, the coal (switching) load comes into question, which should cap the upside," a Massachusetts-based trader said. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 1.2 cents at $2.945 per million British thermal units after stalling at an intraday high of $3.12 shortly after the EIA report. The nearby contract was trading unchanged at $2.933 just before the weekly storage report was released at 10:30 a.m. Technical traders, noting strong price moves both up and down after recent EIA reports, said the market seemed stuck in a range between the $2.80s and $3.20s, looking for a reason to break in either direction. Gas demand perked up this year after prices in the spring slid to 10-year lows below $2 and prompted many utilities to switch from coal to cheaper gas to generate power. Then some record heat this summer lifted demand further and helped slow weekly inventory builds to below average for 15 straight weeks, pulling a huge inventory surplus down some 48 percent from late March highs. But as gas prices push back above $3, traders said utilities that opted to use more gas for power generation may move back to coal. That would slow overall gas usage and raise the possibility of bigger weekly storage builds in coming weeks. Many traders remain skeptical about the upside in prices, noting peak summer heat will likely fade in the next few weeks and storage and production are still at or near record highs. But traders, noting two tropical systems churning in the Atlantic, said rising activity heading into the peak of the storm season in late August and September could stir concerns about supply disruptions and underpin prices in the near term. ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE BUILD The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year by 7 bcf to 465 bcf, or 17 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 21 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus to 386 bcf, or 14 percent. But total storage remains at record highs for this time of year and at 79 percent full, stands at a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost 6 bcf last week, remain at 83 percent of estimated capacity. There is still 465 bcf more gas in inventory this year than last year, a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. EIA estimates that gas inventories will climb to 3.954 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 40 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 43 bcf. PRODUCTION REMAINS STUBBORNLY HIGH In its Short-term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday, EIA trimmed its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012, but still expects output to be up 3.8 percent from 2011's record levels. The agency said it expected marketed natural gas production to rise by 2.5 bcf per day to a record 68.72 bcf daily, down only slightly from its July outlook. EIA did say, however, that it expects a small drop in production in coming months, reflecting losses from possible hurricanes and declines related to the recent rig count slide. Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 10th time in 11 weeks, hitting its lowest level in 13 years. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. (Reporting By Joe Silha; editing by M.D. Golan)