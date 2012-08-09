US natgas futures climb nearly 4 pct on light EIA storage build

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures climbed early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build well below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 24 billion cubic feet to 3.241 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 30 bcf gain.

At 10:32 a.m. EDT (1432 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 11.2 cents, nearly 4 percent, at $3.045 per million British thermal units.

Just before the release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was unchanged at $2.933.