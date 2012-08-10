US gas futures slip 3 pct early, milder weather weighs

* Front month well below last week's 7-1/2-month high * Milder weather on tap for consuming regions * Stir in tropical activity has some traders cautious * Coming Up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell more than 3 percent in early trading Friday, pressured by moderating weather expected in consuming regions of the nation and more technical selling after Thursday's failure to reach new spot highs. "Overnight, natural gas futures declined slightly in heavy volume as revised weather forecasts calling for cooler temperatures than previously expected weighed on the market after yesterday's technical failure," said Addison Armstrong senior director of market research at Tradition Energy. Armstrong and others noted weather forecasts for most of the eastern half of the nation are expected to remain near normal for the remainder of the month. While the market briefly rose back above the $3 per million British thermal unit level on Thursday, prices again pulled back with gas at that level tending to lose much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.851 per mmBtu, down 9.4 cents, or more than 3 percent. The nearby contract rose to $3.12 on Thursday, remaining below last week's $3.277 high, its loftiest since December. Some traders said a recent stir in tropical activity could limit the downside, but most expect prices to have a hard time remaining above the key $3 level. Gas prices hit decade-lows below $2 in the spring but rebounded about 65 percent this summer amid record heat and increased demand from utilities switching from coal to cheaper gas. The heat has also slowed storage builds below the seasonal norm for 15 straight weeks, pulling a record inventory surplus down some 48 percent from late-March highs. ANOTHER BELOW-AVERAGE STOCK BUILD The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday reported total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 24 billion cubic feet to 3.241 trillion cubic feet. The build came in below the Reuters poll estimates for a 30 bcf build and again was well short of last year's gain of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase for that week of 45 bcf. The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year to 465 bcf, or 17 percent. It also cut the excess versus the five-year average to 386 bcf, or 14 percent. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) But total storage remains at record highs for this time of year and at 79 percent full, stands at a level not normally reached until mid-September. Producing-region stocks, which lost 6 bcf last week, remain at 83 percent of estimated capacity. There is still 465 bcf more gas in inventory this year than last year, a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. EIA estimates that gas inventories will climb to 3.954 tcf by the end of October. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range from 25 bcf to 40 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 43 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION Baker Hughes drilling rig data last week showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 10th time in 11 weeks to a 13-year low of 498. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. EIA's gross gas production report this week showed May output was unchanged from April at 72.39 bcf per day, just shy of January's record of 72.74 bcfd. Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. The EIA, in its short-term energy outlook this week trimmed its estimate for domestic gas production growth in 2012, but still expects output this year to be up 3.8 percent from 2011's record levels. The agency said it expected marketed natural gas production in 2012 to rise by 2.5 bcf per day to a record 68.72 bcfd, down slightly from its July outlook that had output this year at 68.98 bcf daily. MORE FUNDAMENTALS The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for above-normal temperatures across the Southeast and Texas, a switch from earlier forecasts calling for above-normal readings out West. Mainly normal readings were expected elsewhere across the nation. On the nuclear front, total outages were at 6,500 megawatts, or 6 percent of U.S. capacity, on Friday, down from 7,100 MW out on Thursday, but up from 5,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 4,500 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure system over the far eastern Atlantic had a 50 percent chance of further development over the next 48 hours. Tropical Depression 7 was moving west of the Windward Islands with no change in strength expected near-term. The remnants of Florence were not expected to regenerate north of Puerto Rico, while Tropical Depression Ernesto was seen weakening over Mexico. Elsewhere, tropical cyclone formation was not expected. The latest government statistics show the Gulf of Mexico federal offshore region accounts for about 23 percent of total U.S. crude oil production and about 7 percent of total U.S. dry natural gas production. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan)