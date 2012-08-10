FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down 5 pct on mild weather forecasts
August 10, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down 5 pct on mild weather forecasts

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Front-month futures sink as forecasts moderate
    * Record storage, high production still concern bulls
    * Rising tropical activity keeps some sellers cautious

 (Adds analyst quote, technicals, Baker Hughes rig data, updates
prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
sharply lower on Friday, pressured by milder extended weather
forecasts for much of the eastern United States that should slow
air conditioning demand.
    The decline occurred despite concerns about rising tropical
activity in the Atlantic that could head toward the Gulf of
Mexico and disrupt some supply.
    Record heat this summer stirred strong demand for gas and
contributed to weekly inventory builds being below average for
the last 15 weeks. That pulled a huge inventory surplus down
some 48 percent from late March highs.
    But with the summer cooling season winding down in the next
couple of weeks, traders said prices could come under pressure.
    "It looks like we're not going to have above-normal temps
everywhere, which could soften things up, and the near-term
technical picture is looking bearish," said Tom Saal at INTL
Hencorp Futures in Miami.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 17.5 cents, or 5.9 percent, at $2.77 per
million British thermal units after sliding late to $2.76, its
lowest in more than three weeks.
    For the week, the front month lost 3.7 percent.
    Saal noted that the front month spike to $3.12 on Thursday
following a bullish weekly inventory report failed to take out
last week's high in the $3.27 area, then finished the week on a
soft note, a bearish sign.
    Technical traders, citing the front-month break below minor
support in the $2.80 area on Friday, agreed the chart picture
seemed to be turning bearish.
    But most agreed the front month needed to close below key
support at recent lows and the 200-day moving average in the
low-$2.70s to set the stage for more downside.
    Traders noted prices have had a hard time holding above $3,
a level that could prompt some utilities, that have been using
relatively cheap gas for power generation, to move back to coal.
That would slow overall gas usage and raise the possibility of
bigger weekly storage builds in coming weeks.
    Eyeing two tropical systems in the Atlantic, traders said
rising storm activity has stirred concerns about possible supply
disruptions which could limit the downside near-term..
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a low pressure
system over the far eastern Atlantic had a 30 percent chance of
further development over the next 48 hours. Tropical Depression
7 in the western Atlantic was moving west toward the Windward
Islands with some strengthening possible in the next 48 hours.
    In its morning report, private forecaster MDA EarthSat noted
that the 6-10 day and 11-15 day outlooks shifted to being
significantly cooler, particularly for northern and eastern
states.

    STUBBORNLY-HIGH PRODUCTION
    Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell this week by three to 495, the 11th drop in 12 weeks
and the lowest since late July 1999.
    The company also reported that horizontal rigs, the type
used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the second
straight week, gaining six to 1,161. The horizontal count is
down just 3 percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last
10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about slowing record output.
    But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
    In its Short-term Energy Outlook (STEO) on Tuesday, EIA 
trimmed its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth
in 2012, but still expects output to be up 2.5 bcf per day, or
3.8 percent, from 2011's record levels. 
    
    LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday
reported that total domestic gas inventories rose last week by
24 billion cubic feet to 3.241 trillion cubic feet. 
    The build came in below the Reuters poll estimate of 30 bcf
and prompted a sharp rally. The weekly injection fell well short
of last year's gain of 31 bcf and the five-year average increase
for that week of 45 bcf. 
    The report showed that the surplus to last year was trimmed
by 7 bcf to 465 bcf, or 17 percent above the same week in 2011.
The excess versus the five-year average was also cut by 21 bcf, 
reducing that surplus to 386 bcf, or 14 percent.     
    But total storage remains at record highs for this time of
year and at 79 percent full, stands at a level not normally
reached until mid-September. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)    
    Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices
to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels
that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
    A Reuters poll on Friday showed that analysts expect
inventories to peak this year at 3.973 tcf. 
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 25 bcf to 40 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the
five-year average increase for the week of 43 bcf.

 (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer and David
Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
