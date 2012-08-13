FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down on weather, hold key support
August 13, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down on weather, hold key support

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Front-month futures test and hold key support early
    * Milder weather forecasts should slow demand
    * Rising tropical activity keeps some sellers cautious

 (Adds analyst quote, technicals, weather, updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Monday for the third time in four sessions, pressured
by milder weather forecasts this week, but technical traders
noted the front contract held above key chart support.
    Despite lingering triple-digit heat in parts of Texas this
week, private forecaster MDA EarthSat noted another round of
cooler changes to the six- to 10-day and 11- to 15-day outlooks
for the eastern half of the nation. Some much-below-normal
temperatures were possible for the Midwest.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 4.1 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $2.729 per
million British thermal units after slipping early to a
6-1/2-week low of $2.715. 
    The front month has lost about 15 percent so far this month
as the worst of the summer heat seems to be fading.
    "I think we're in a neutral to negative market. We were
looking at $2.71 as a decision point, but now I think it will
take a close below $2.64 to give the market a more bearish
tone," said Dean Rogers, analyst at Kase & Co in New Mexico.
    Technical traders noted there was a cluster of support
points in the low- to mid-$2.70s including the mid-July lows,
the 200-day moving average and the 38.2 Fibonacci retracement
from the April low of $1.90 to the late-July high of $3.28. 
    Some chart watchers said a break and close below $2.70 would
likely set the stage for more downside, with next support seen
at the 50 percent retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the
trendline drawn off the April and June lows at about $2.50.
    (Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/cyj99s )
    While milder weather this week should slow demand and
pressure physical prices, traders said the downside may be
limited in the near term as storm activity ramps up ahead of the
peak of the hurricane season in September.
    But for now, there were no storm threats to Gulf of Mexico
oil- and gas-producing facilities, the National Hurricane Center
said on Monday.
    Traders noted prices have had a hard time holding above $3,
a level that could prompt some utilities that have been using
relatively cheap gas for power generation, to move back to coal.
That would slow overall gas usage at a time when weather-related
demand for air-conditioning was tapering off.
        
    LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS
    Some record heat this summer, mostly in the Midwest but also
at times in the East, stirred strong demand for gas and helped
slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for the
last 15 weeks. 
    While the inventory surplus to last year - which peaked in
late March at nearly 900 billion cubic feet - has been cut
almost in half, U.S. Energy Information Administration data last
week showed that domestic gas inventories of 3.241 trillion
cubic feet were still at record highs for this time. 
    Total storage stands at 79 percent full, or a level not
normally reached until mid-September. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)    
    Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices
to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels
that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
    A Reuters poll on Friday showed that analysts expect
inventories to peak this year at 3.973 tcf. 
    Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range
from 15 bcf to 40 bcf versus last year's build of 43 bcf and the
five-year average increase for the week of 43 bcf.
    
    STUBBORNLY HIGH PRODUCTION
    Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig
count fell last week to 495, the 11th drop in 12 weeks and the
lowest since late July 1999. 
    The company also reported that horizontal rigs, the type
used to extract oil or gas from shale, rose for the second
straight week to 1,161. The horizontal count is down just 3
percent from the record high of 1,193 set in May.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last
10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about slowing record output.
    But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of
associated gas that ends up in the market after processing.
    In its Short-term Energy Outlook last week, the EIA trimmed
its estimate for domestic natural gas production growth in 2012.
It expects output to be up 2.5 bcf per day, or 3.8 percent, from
2011's record levels. 
    

 (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Dale Hudson)

