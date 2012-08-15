UPDATE 3-Mild forecasts drive US natgas down 3 pct,support holds

* Mild forecasts slow demand, pressure prices * Front month still holds above key technical support * Rising tropical activity, nuclear outages lend support * Coming Up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday (Adds trader quote, spread data, updates prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday, with prices pressured by milder U.S. weather forecasts that threaten to slow air conditioning demand and increase weekly inventory builds. Gas inventories were still at all-time highs for this time of year, but record heat this summer cut a huge inventory surplus nearly in half, easing concerns that utilities would run out of room to store gas before winter withdrawals begin. A pickup in weekly injections could again stir those concerns. "The cooler weather forecast is playing into it (recent weakness), but I think today was just a little book squaring ahead of the storage report (on Thursday)," a Pennsylvania-based trader said. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 8.6 cents, or 3 percent, at $2.748 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.74 and $2.84. The front month, which hit its high for the year near $3.28 two weeks ago, slipped to a 6-1/2-week low of $2.715 on Monday. Relative weakness up front widened spreads to winter, with the December premium to September gaining 1.5 cents to 52.4 cents. Three weeks ago, that spread hit 34.8 cents, its narrowest in at least two years. While prices have been struggling over the last week as temperatures moderate, traders said unexpected nuclear plant outages and concerns about the approaching peak of the hurricane season in September could limit selling in the near term. Nuclear plant outages this week are running more than 3,500 megawatts above a year ago, a level that could add more than 600 million cubic feet, or nearly 1 percent, to daily gas demand. Despite a 14 percent price slide so far this month, chart traders noted prices have been unable to break below a cluster of support points in the low to mid-$2.70s. Those include the mid-July lows, the 200-day moving average and the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement from the April low to the late-July high. (Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/pet99s ) Most agreed a break and close below $2.70 would set the stage for more downside. Next support was seen at the 50 percent retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the up trendline in the $2.50 area drawn off the April and June lows. AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to mostly average normal to slightly below normal for the next 10 days, with highs mostly ranging from the 70s to low 80s Fahrenheit. LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS Some record heat this summer, mostly in the Midwest but also at times in the East, stirred strong demand for gas and helped slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for the last 15 weeks. That trend is expected to continue in Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, with traders and analysts polled by Reuters expecting stocks to have increased by 24 billion cubic feet last week. Storage rose an adjusted 43 bcf in the same week last year, while the five-year average increase for that week is 43 bcf. Despite the steady decline in the storage surplus to last year and the five-year average, total stocks stand at about 79 percent full, a level not normally reached until mid-September. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Some traders agree that if prices again try to push above $3, some utilities that have been using relatively cheap gas for power generation could move back to coal. That would slow overall gas use at a time when cooling demand was tapering off. Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that would test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. HIGH PRODUCTION Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas-directed rig count over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays that still produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. There is little evidence that producers have slowed output despite dwindling margins that have pulled the gas rig count down to 13-year lows, according to Baker Hughes data. (Reporting By Joe Silha; Editing by M.D. Golan)