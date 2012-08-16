FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down for 2nd day on mild forecast
August 16, 2012 / 2:05 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down for 2nd day on mild forecast

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Front month seesaws after supportive EIA stock build
    * Mild forecasts slow demand, pressure prices
    * Rising tropical activity, nuclear outages limit downside
    * Coming Up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

 (Adds closing prices, analyst quote; updates technicals)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended lower on Thursday for the second straight day
following wild price swings, after a government report showed a
smaller-than-expected weekly inventory build.
    Traders said moderating extended weather forecasts for the
eastern half of the nation were likely to finally slow air
conditioning demand, which spiked in July amid record heat.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that
domestic gas inventories rose last week by 20 billion cubic feet
to 3.261 trillion cubic feet. 
    The build came in below the Reuters poll estimate for the
second week in a row and prompted a brief rally before selling
drove prices lower. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had
expected a 24 bcf gain. 
    The weekly injection fell well short of the year-earlier
gain of 43 bcf and the five-year average rise for the week of 43
bcf.
    "I think a number of factors were at play in taking the
zestiness out of the bulls," Gelber & Associates analyst Pax
Saunders said.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 2.4 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $2.724
per million British thermal units after spiking to an intraday
high of $2.84, then sinking to a seven-week low of $2.685.
    The up and down moves came shortly after the weekly storage
report was released at 10:30 a.m. (1430 GMT).
    The front contract, which hit its high for the year at about
$3.28 just two weeks ago, is down 15 percent so far this month.
    Chart watchers said bullish traders may have cause for
concern after the front month on Thursday briefly broke below
several key support points in the low-$2.70s.
    But most agreed it will take a close below $2.70 to set the
stage for more downside. Next support was seen at the 50 percent
retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the up trendline in
the $2.50 area drawn off the April and June lows.
    (Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/guz99s )
    While prices have been struggling over the last week as
temperatures have moderated, traders said unexpected nuclear
plant outages and concerns about the approaching peak of the
hurricane season in September could limit the downside in the
near term.    
    Nuclear plant outages this week are running 4,000 megawatts
above a year ago, a level that could boost daily gas demand by
up to 800 million cubic feet, or more than 1 percent.
    Private forecaster MDA EarthSat said it expected mostly
normal temperatures for the eastern half of the nation for the
next two weeks.
    
    ANOTHER LIGHT STORAGE BUILD
    Record heat this summer, mostly in the Midwest but also at
times in the East, has stirred strong demand for gas and helped
slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for the
last 16 weeks.
    The weekly injection trimmed the surplus to last year by 23
bcf to 442 bcf, or 16 percent above the same week in 2011. It
also cut 23 bcf from the excess versus the five-year average,
reducing that surplus to 363 bcf, or 13 percent.     
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    While a huge surplus, which peaked in late March at nearly
900 bcf above year-ago, has been cut nearly in half, storage
remains at record highs for this time of year.
    At 79 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until the third week of September and offer a huge
cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.
    With temperature extremes across the United States fading,
concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to
new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that
test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 33 bcf to 52 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 66 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 53 bcf.          
    Some traders say that if prices again try to push above $3,
some utilities that have been using relatively cheap gas for
power generation could move back to coal. That would slow
overall gas use and likely lead to bigger weekly stock builds.
    
    STILL-HIGH PRODUCTION         
    Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday. Last week's data showed the gas-directed rig
count fell for the 11th time in 12 weeks, hitting its lowest
level in 13 years. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current
prices, and a 47 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last
nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting
serious about slowing record output.
    But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil
and shale gas liquid plays, which produce plenty of associated
gas that ends up in the market after processing.

 (Editing by John Wallace)

