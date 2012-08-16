US natgas futures rally, then slip after EIA storage build

NEW YORK, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures rallied, then slipped into negative territory early Thursday after a government report showed a weekly inventory build below market expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 20 billion cubic feet to 3.261 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 24 bcf gain.

At 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange shot up 9.2 cents, or 3.3 percent, to an intraday high of $2.84 per million British thermal units before reversing course and sliding to an intraday low of $2.685.

Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.76 area. (Reporting By Joe Silha)