UPDATE 3-Nearby US natgas futures end up, 1st gain in 4 sessions

* Tropical storm activity keeps sellers cautious * Technical buying picks up after overnight test of support * Warmer outlook into next week supportive (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Monday for the first time in four sessions as increased tropical weather activity may threaten supplies. Also, some technical buying developed after an support held in overnight trading. Prices have been struggling over the last three weeks, losing as much as 16 percent this month as temperatures across the nation moderated. But despite the fairly mild weather this week that should slow demand, traders said prices garnered support from warmer late-week forecasts and concerns that rising storm activity could eventually disrupt Gulf of Mexico gas supplies. Two tropical systems popped up in the Atlantic this week. "Technically, we couldn't break below last week's low and closed above $2.70 again. There's also uncertainty about these tropical systems," said Steve Mosley at SMC Advisory Services. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 5.7 cents, or 2.1 percent, at $2.776 per million British thermal units after trading between $2.686 and $2.785. The front contract, which hit its high for the year at $3.28 just three weeks ago, slid to a seven-week low of $2.685 last Thursday. It had lost 4 percent in the previous three sessions. The U.S. National Hurricane Center gave a tropical wave in the central Atlantic an 80 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next day or two as it moved west towards the Lesser Antilles in the eastern Caribbean. After a cool start to the week, AccuWeather.com expects temperatures in the Northeast and Midwest, key gas consuming regions, to mostly warm to normal or slightly above normal later this week and early next week. Chart watchers said the market seemed poised to break lower, noting the front month has dipped below support in the $2.70 area for the last three days but managed to close above it. Most agreed a close below $2.70 would set the stage for more downside. Next support was seen at the 50 percent retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the up trendline in the $2.50 area drawn along the April and June lows. Many traders remain skeptical of the upside, with storage and production still running at or near record highs. Analysts agree that gas prices need to stay between $2.50 and $3.00 heading into autumn in order to encourage utilities to burn gas rather than coal to generate power. A loss of that demand could lead to larger weekly inventory builds and renew concerns about storage testing capacity limits before winter. Nuclear plant outages on Monday were down 2,500 megawatts from Friday and running 700 MW below a year ago, reducing the need to use gas-fired generators to meet electricity demand. PRODUCTION HIGH DESPITE RIG DECLINES Data from Baker Hughes on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell last week by 11 to 484, the 12th drop in 13 weeks and the lowest since July 1999. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) The company also reported that horizontal rigs, the type used to extract oil or gas from shale, fell for the first time in three weeks, but the count at 1,153 was just 3.3 percent below the record high of 1,193 set in May. Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 48 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays, which produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Total dry gas output is still flowing near record highs. LAGGING STORAGE BUILDS Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Thursday showed that gas inventories for the week ended Aug. 10 climbed to 3.261 trillion cubic feet, still a record high for this time of year. At 79 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until the third week of September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) With peak summer heat steadily fading, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 33 bcf to 40 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 66 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 53 bcf. (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Marguerita Choy, Jim Marshall, and Bob Burgdorfer)