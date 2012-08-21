U.S. natgas futures edge higher, warmer forecasts lift

* Front month well below recent 7-1/2-month high * Warm weather back on tap for consuming regions * Stir in tropical activity also supports prices * Coming Up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early Tuesday, lifted by revised forecasts for a return of warmer weather in consuming regions of the nation. A recent stir in tropical activity and strong nuclear power plant outages were also keeping traders cautious. But most expect prices to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:25 a.m. EDT (1325 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.80 per mmBtu, up 2.4 cents, or a little less than 1 percent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. The National Weather Service's six to 10-day outlook issued on Monday called for above-normal temperatures across much of the nation, with below-normal readings only on the West Coast. The National Hurricane Center said a low pressure system off the northeastern coast of Mexico had a 30 percent chance to develop further over the next 48 hours, while Tropical Depression Nine was headed for the Lesser Antilles and could become a tropical storm today. On the nuclear front, total outages were about 8,100 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, on Tuesday, down from about 8,400 MW out on Monday, but up from 5,400 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 5,900 MW. BLOATED STORAGE DESPITE LIGHT WEEKLY BUILDS Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose by 20 billion cubic feet to 3.261 trillion cubic feet. The build came in below the year-ago and five-year average increase for that week of 43 bcf, a 16th straight week the injection has fallen short of seasonal norms. But at 442 bcf, or 16 percent above the same week in 2011, total storage is still at record highs for this time of year, standing at 79 percent full, a level not normally reached until the third week of September. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report ranged from 33 bcf to 40 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 66 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 53 bcf. HIGH PRODUCTION Baker Hughes drilling rig data on Friday showed the gas-directed rig count fell for the 12th time in 13 weeks to a 13-year low of 484. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) Dry gas drilling has become largely uneconomical at current prices, and a 48 percent drop in the gas rig count over the last nine months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about slowing record output. But drillers have moved rigs to more-profitable shale oil and shale gas liquid plays, which produce plenty of associated gas that ends up in the market after processing. Traders have been looking for signs that relatively low gas prices might finally slow record output, but production is still at 3 bcfd, or 4.3 percent, above the same year-ago month. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita Choy)