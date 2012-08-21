UPDATE 4-US natgas futures end down, weather, tropics limit loss

* Futures sell off after court ruling on EPA pollution rule * Warm extended forecasts, tropical activity limit downside * Coming Up: Reuters natural gas storage poll on Wednesday (Releads, adds analysts quotes, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended slightly lower on Tuesday, but warmer extended forecasts that should stir more demand and concerns about rising tropical weather activity helped limit the downside. Futures came under heavy selling pressure early Tuesday after news that a federal court had overturned an Environmental Protection Agency rule designed to limit harmful emissions from coal-burning power plants. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday struck down the EPA rule that set stricter limits on sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions from power plants in 28 mostly eastern states and Texas. The pollutants can cause acid rain and smog. The midmorning news quickly drove front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange down by about 10 cents, or 3 percent, to $2.70 per million British thermal units. The nearby contract quickly rebounded back above $2.80 before finally settling at $2.775, down 0.1 cent. Front futures hit a high this year of $3.28 three weeks ago as record heat in July kicked up demand, then slid to a seven-week low of $2.685 last week as forecasts seemed to moderate. "We have more tropical activity going on, and there are expectations that above-normal temperatures are going to continue a while longer," said Eric Bickel, analyst at Summit Energy in Kentucky. Traders noted the ruling did drive deferred contracts lower because it might ease pressure on utilities to retire some coal-fired power plants. That would reduce the need to build replacement generation that would likely be fueled by gas. "This court decision is certainly not bullish for deferred gas as it may provide some precedent for utilities, independent power producers and municipal utilities to fight back against what some see as overbearing regulation at the federal level," J.P.Morgan's Scott Speaker said in a report. But he said that many utilities have already made plans to retire coal-fired plants, noting rules on mercury emissions set for implementation in 2015 are far more onerous for the coal-fired generation industry. Despite fairly mild weather early this week that has slowed demand, traders agreed prices are being propped up by warmer forecasts for later this week and next week that should again force homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners. Traders also noted concerns that two tropical systems in the Atlantic this week could eventually move into the Gulf of Mexico and disrupt some offshore gas production. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical depression in the western Atlantic was likely to strengthen into Tropical Storm Isaac later today as it moved westward toward the eastern Caribbean. The agency was monitoring another system in the eastern Atlantic. Nuclear plant outages on Tuesday were also lending support to prices, running 2,700 megawatts above a year ago or a level that could add about 540 million cubic feet, or 0.8 percent, to daily gas demand. But many traders remain skeptical of the upside, noting that peak summer heat is likely to fade in the next few weeks and storage and production are still at or near record highs. ANOTHER LIGHT STORAGE BUILD AHEAD Record heat this summer has helped slow weekly storage builds to below the seasonal norm for 16 straight weeks, and another relatively light injection was expected this week. Injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information Administration report range from 33 billion to 47 billion cubic feet, with most in the high 30s. Stocks rose an adjusted 66 bcf during the same week last year. The five-year average increase for that week is 53 bcf. EIA data last week showed that gas inventories were still at record highs for this time of year. At 79 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until the third week of September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) With peak summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows later this summer if inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of capacity. PRODUCTION HIGH DESPITE RIG DECLINES While the gas drilling rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13 weeks to a 13-year low, traders note there is little evidence that producers have slowed record output. (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s ) Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas production at a record high for a second straight year. (Editing by Jim Marshall and Andrew Hay)