UPDATE 3-US natgas futures trim loss, end down on bearish EIA
August 23, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures trim loss, end down on bearish EIA

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Front month hits two-month low after EIA report
    * Storm concerns prompt some short-covering
    * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

 (Releads, adds analyst quote, updates with closing prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground on Thursday, pressured by a bearish government report on
inventories, but concerns about a storm in the Caribbean
prompted some shorts to cover and helped lift prices from
morning lows.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration report, showing
gas inventories rose last week by a larger-than-expected 47
billion cubic feet to 3.308 trillion cubic feet, triggered a
selloff that briefly drove front-month futures to a two-month
low. 
    Amid the bearish data, traders kept a close eye on Tropical
Storm Isaac as it moved westward in the eastern Caribbean.
    "The fact that Tropical Storm Isaac is still aimed at
Florida is a mixed bag of concern. There are still limits to
going short against tropical activity going into a weekend,"
Gelber & Associates analyst Patrick Saunders said, noting shorts
likely opted to take profits at the lows because of the storm.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 2.4 cents, or nearly 1 percent, at $2.802
per million British thermal units after sinking to $2.682 right
after the EIA report. It was the lowest for the nearby contract
since late June.
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects Isaac to
strengthen into a hurricane late on Friday or early Saturday and
turn northwest toward Florida. 
    Traders said shorts were likely to remain nervous heading
into the weekend. The NHC track shows Isaac possibly steering
into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, which could disrupt some
offshore gas production and help support prices in the near
term.    
    They said rising tropical activity this week served as a
reminder that the peak of the hurricane season in September was
still ahead.    
    Gas prices, down about 13 percent so far this month, have
been struggling over the last two weeks to hold above key
technical support in the $2.70 area.
    Most chart-watchers agree a close below that level would set
the stage for more downside, with next support seen at the 50
percent retracement in the $2.60 area and then at the up
trendline in the low-$2.50s drawn off the April and June lows.
    (Chart graphic: link.reuters.com/zeb32t )
    While temperatures have moderated somewhat from the record
heat in July, traders said the still-warm outlook for the
Midwest and Northeast should help support prices by again
forcing homeowners and businesses to crank up air conditioners.
    But many traders remain skeptical of any upside, noting that
peak summer heat is likely to fade in the next couple of weeks
and storage and production are still at or near record highs.
    
    STORAGE BUILD ABOVE EXPECTATIONS
    Despite a weekly build above expectations, record heat this
summer has stirred strong demand for gas and helped slow storage
builds to below the seasonal norm for the last 17 weeks.
    The build came in above the Reuters poll estimate of 38 bcf,
but fell well short of last year's gain of 66 bcf and the
five-year average increase for that week of 53 bcf.
    It trimmed the surplus to last year by 19 bcf to 423 bcf, or
15 percent above the same week in 2011. It also cut 6 bcf from
the excess versus the five-year average, reducing that surplus
to 357 bcf, or 12 percent.     
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 bcf above a year earlier, has been cut in half,
storage remains at record highs for this time of year.
    At 81 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until the third week of September and offer a huge
cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in
demand or Gulf Coast supply disruptions from storms.
    With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the
storage overhang could drive prices to new lows this autumn if
inventories climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf
estimate of capacity.
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 47 bcf to 60 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 60 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 62 bcf.          
    Some traders say that if prices again try to push above $3,
some utilities that have been using relatively cheap gas for
power generation could move back to coal. That would slow
overall gas use and likely lead to bigger weekly stock builds.
    
    RIG DECLINES FAIL TO SLOW PRODUCTION
    Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig
report on Friday. 
    The gas drilling rig count has fallen in 12 of the last 13
weeks to a 13-year low, but traders note there is little
evidence that producers have slowed record output.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current
prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas
production at a record high for a second straight year.

 (Editing by Dale Hudson and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
