UPDATE 3-Isaac fails to stir US natgas futures, bearish charts weigh
August 28, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-Isaac fails to stir US natgas futures, bearish charts weigh

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Bearish technicals drive front-month to near 10-wk low
    * Isaac upgraded into a hurricane, heads toward Louisiana
    * Warm Northeast, Midwest weather should stir some demand
    * Coming Up: Reuters natural gas inventory poll Wednesday

 (Adds analyst quote, technicals, updates shut-in figures,
prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower for a fourth straight day on Tuesday, with fading summer
demand, record high supplies and bearish technicals outweighing
concerns about storm-related supply disruptions or possible
flood damage from Isaac.
    Isaac, located in the central Gulf of Mexico, strengthened
into a hurricane as it headed for the Louisiana coast. The
system, which on Tuesday had cut nearly 70 percent of daily
offshore Gulf gas production, or 3 billion cubic feet, was
expected to make landfall later Tuesday.
    While the main damage from Isaac might be severe onshore
flooding, traders mostly shrugged off the storm, noting it was
not expected to become powerful enough to do any long-term
damage to offshore or onshore energy facilities.
    Front-month September gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange, which expire on Wednesday, ended down 3.9
cents, or 1.5 percent, at $2.614 per million British thermal
units after sliding early to $2.606, nearly a 10-week low.
    The contract has dropped 7.5 percent in the last four
sessions.
    Chart traders said Monday's front-month close below key
support in the $2.70 area followed by a second lower close on
Tuesday turned the chart picture bearish and probably sets the
stage for more downside.
    "From a technical perspective, the recent breakdown is
definitely bearish. We could get a slight pause at $2.50, but I
think $2.40 is a better support level," said Chris Kostas,
senior analyst at Energy Security Analysis.
    Support was first pegged at the 50 percent retracement in
the $2.60 area and then along the up trendline in the mid-$2.50s
drawn from the April and June lows.
 
     The nearby contract peaked this year in late July at $3.28
after record heat kicked up demand, but prices are down about 18
percent so far this month as temperature extremes moderated and
slowed overall demand.    
    With inventories still at record highs for this time and
production flowing at or near an all-time peak, traders said
there were few worries about gas supplies this year.
    The boom in shale gas production in the last five or six
years has shifted most new drilling inland, providing a buffer
against fierce storms that can batter coastal facilities. 
    Some expect Isaac to have a bigger bearish impact, slowing
demand in the South and Midwest as heavy clouds and rain cool
inland temperatures.    
    While temperatures have moderated somewhat from the record
heat in July, traders said there was still some warmth expected
this week in the Midwest and Northeast that should stir demand.
    But private forecaster MDA EarthSat expects the heat to pull
out of the Northeast later this week. Most of the eastern half
of the nation should see seasonal temperatures late next week.
        
    STORAGE STILL AT RECORD HIGH
    Record heat this summer has helped slow weekly storage
builds to below the seasonal norm for 17 straight weeks, but
with summer heat fading, builds are expected to pick up.
    Injection estimates for Thursday's Energy Information
Administration report range from 49 billion to 74 billion cubic
feet, with most in the 60 bcf area.
    Stocks rose an adjusted 60 bcf during the same week last
year. The five-year average increase for that week is 62 bcf.
    EIA data last week showed that gas inventories were still at
record highs for this time of year. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 bcf above a year earlier, has been cut in half,
stocks are at 81 percent full, a level not normally reached
until the third week of September.
    Bloated inventories offer a huge cushion that can help
offset any weather-related spikes in demand or Gulf Coast supply
disruptions from storms.
    With summer heat winding down, concerns remain that the
storage overhang could drive prices to new lows this autumn if
inventories test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.

    PRODUCTION FAILS TO SLOW
    While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count has fallen in
12 of the last 14 weeks to a 13-year low, traders note there is
little evidence so far that gas output is slowing.
    (Rig graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s )
    Dry gas drilling may be largely uneconomical at current
prices, but the associated gas produced from more profitable
shale oil and shale gas liquids wells is likely to keep gas
production at a record high for a second straight year.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Marguerita
Choy and Sofina Mirza-Reid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
