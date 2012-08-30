New front month Oct. gas futures seesaw ahead of EIAs

* New front month mixed after demand dampening from Isaac * Warm weather on tap for consuming regions * Isaac shut-ins more than 3.2 bcfd of offshore gas output * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures seesawed on either side of unchanged early Thursday, with many traders expecting more downside from the new front month October contract after downgraded Tropical Strom Isaac dampened demand across the Gulf Coast. But most traders awaited more market direction from government storage data due out later this morning that should show the first average or above-average build to inventories in 18 weeks. Isaac came ashore late Tuesday in southeastern Louisiana, leaving more than 700,000 homes and businesses along the coast of the state and surrounding states without power still on Thursday. The storm had forced the shut down of nearly 72 percent, or more than 3.22 billion cubic feet per day, of offshore U.S. natural gas output. But with the storm only reaching a low-level Category 1 strength, outages should not be lengthy and damage, if any, should be light, traders said. Strong nuclear outages and more above-normal temperatures could help support prices once the storm concerns ease. But most traders expect prices to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level where gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. As of 9:21 a.m. EDT (1321 GMT), new front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $2.678 per mmBtu, down 0.7 cent. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above-normal temperatures across much of the nation, but normal or below-normal readings were now on tap for most of the mid-Continent and on the West Coast. On the nuclear front, total outages were about 9,800 megawatts, or 10 percent of U.S. capacity on Thursday, up from 8,80 MW out on Wednesday, 8,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of about 5,200 MW. STORAGE STILL BLOATED Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories rose the previous week by 47 billion cubic feet to 3.308 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Despite the build coming in above weekly expectations for a 38-bcf gain, it was below both last year's rise of 66 bcf and a five-year average gain of 53 bcf for that week, a 17th straight week storage builds have fallen below seasonal norms. Most traders and analysts expect weekly data from the EIA will show a build of about 61 bcf when it is released today at about 10:30 a.m. EDT, a Reuters poll showed. Stocks rose an adjusted 60 bcf in the same week last year, and on average over the past five years have gained 62 bcf that week. DRILLING RIGS EDGE UP FROM 13-YEAR LOW The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the U.S. rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, rising two from the previous week's 13-year low to 486, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count rose for only the sixth time this year. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)