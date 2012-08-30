FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures slide near 2 pct after EIA stocks data
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
August 30, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. natgas futures slide near 2 pct after EIA stocks data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures lost ground early Thursday after a government report
showed a weekly inventory build well above market expectations.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration report showed
total domestic gas inventories rose last week by 66 billion
cubic feet to 3.374 trillion cubic feet. Traders and analysts
polled by Reuters had expected a 61 bcf gain. 
    At 10:31 a.m. EDT (1431 GMT), front-month gas futures 
on the New York Mercantile Exchange fell 4.8 cents, or 1.8
percent, to an intraday low of $3.637 per million British
thermal units.
    Just prior to release of the weekly storage data at 10:30 
a.m., the front month was trading in the $2.69 area. 

 (Reporting By Joe Silha)

