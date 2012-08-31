FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natgas futures edge lower on milder weather forecasts
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 31, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. natgas futures edge lower on milder weather forecasts

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Milder weather on tap for consuming regions next month
    * Isaac storm shut-ins expected to resume service soon
    * Coming up: Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data Friday

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged
lower early on Friday, pressured by long-term forecasts calling
for mild autumn weather in consuming regions that should curb
any late-season cooling or early-season heating demand.
    With former Hurricane Isaac now inland over the
mid-Continent and most offshore energy producers expecting to
restaff and restart Gulf of Mexico production on Friday or this
weekend, most traders said shut-ins would start to dwindle.
    Isaac came ashore late on Tuesday in southeastern Louisiana,
leaving nearly 1 million residents along the Gulf Coast without
power. By late Thursday, local utilities said about 700,000
homes and businesses remained without power.
    The storm also forced the shutdown of nearly 73 percent, or
more than 3.26 billion cubic feet per day, of offshore U.S.
natural gas output. There were few reports of damage from the
low-level Category 1 storm.
    Some traders said strong nuclear outages could help support
prices in the coming weeks. Most, however, expect futures to
have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British
thermal units, the level at which gas loses much of its appeal
over coal for power generation.
    As of 9:20 a.m. EDT (1320 GMT), front-month October natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$2.744 per mmBtu, down 0.4 cent.
    The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its
highest mark since December.
    The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for mostly below-normal temperatures in
consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest and along the
West Coast, and above-normal readings in the South and other
parts of the West.
    On the nuclear front, outages totaled about 9,600 megawatts,
or 9 percent of U.S. capacity on Friday, down from 9,800 MW out
on Thursday, but up from 5,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year
outage rate of about 4,800 MW. 
    
    STORAGE STILL BLOATED
    Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose
last week by a larger-than-expected 66 billion cubic feet to
3.374 trillion cubic feet. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    The build came in above expectations for a 61-bcf gain, as
well as last year's rise of 60 bcf and a five-year average gain
of 62 bcf for that week. It was the first time in 18 weeks the
stock build exceeded the seasonal norm.
    The weekly build increased the surplus to last year to 429
bcf, or 15 percent, above the same week in 2011. It also added
to the excess versus the five-year average, boosting that
surplus to 361 bcf, or 12 percent.     
    While a huge inventory surplus, which peaked in late March
at nearly 900 billion cubic feet above a year earlier, has been
cut in half, storage remains at record highs for this time of
year.
    At 82 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until late September and offer a huge cushion that can
help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further
supply disruptions from storms.
    There are still concerns that the storage overhang could
drive prices to new lows later this summer if stocks climb to
levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA report range
from 43 bcf to 59 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 62 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf.
    
    DRILLING RIGS EDGE UP FROM 13-YEAR LOW
    Traders awaited the next Baker Hughes gas-drilling rig
report due later on Friday.
    The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United
States rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, gaining
by two from the previous week's 13-year low to 486, data from
the Houston-based oil services firm showed.
    (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    The count rose for only the sixth time this year. The nearly
steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months
has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about
stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is
little evidence that gas output is slowing.
    

 (Editing by Dale Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.