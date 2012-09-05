UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down 2 pct on milder weather

* Milder weather on tap long-term for consuming regions * Isaac storm shut-ins slowly return to service * Stronger cash gas limits losses * Coming up: API oil data Wed.; EIA oil, gas data Thurs. (Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices to settlement) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower for the first time in five trading days on Wednesday, sliding 2 percent amid longer-term forecasts calling for milder autumn weather for consuming regions of the nation. "The natural gas market is seeing some profit taking off recent gains, with updated temperature forecasts taking away some of the cooling demand from Tuesday's projections," said Citi Futures energy analyst Tim Evans. In addition, most shut-in gas from Hurricane Isaac has been returning to service over the past few days, with few reports of damage from the low-level, Category 1 storm. Isaac came ashore early last week in southeastern Louisiana, shutting more than 70 percent, or more than 3.26 billion cubic feet per day, of offshore U.S. natural gas production for most of last week. By Wednesday only 25.7 percent of offshore production remained off line, a government report showed. But stronger cash gas, boosted by some lingering heat near-term in the Northeast and across Texas, helped limit the downside, traders said. Some also said strong nuclear outages could help support prices over the low-demand, autumn "shoulder" period. But most expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. Front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 5.9 cents, or 2.07 percent, to settle at $2.795 per mmBtu. The contract traded between $2.78 and $2.869, after stalling near the 40-day moving average of $2.885 on Tuesday. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. Other months ended lower as well, with the November contract losing 6.3 cents, or also 2 percent, to finish at $2.937, and winter months dropping about 5 cents each. In the cash market, however, gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 6 cents to $2.87, with late deals done at a 5-cent premium to the front month, little changed from deals done late Tuesday at a 7-cent premium. With near-term warmer weather on tap for the South and Northeast boosting demand, gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 gained 15 cents on the day to average $2.95. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday called for a return to normal temperatures in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest and below-normal readings in the Southeast and along the West Coast. Above-normal readings were on tap for other parts of the West. On the nuclear front, outages totaled 8,900 megawatts, or 9 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 9,700 MW out on Tuesday, but up from 8,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of 5,900 MW. STORAGE STILL BLOATED Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose the previous week by 66 billion cubic feet to 3.374 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The build came in above expectations for a 61-bcf gain, as well as last year's rise of 60 bcf and a five-year average gain of 62 bcf for that week. It was the first time in 18 weeks the stock build exceeded the seasonal norm. While a huge inventory surplus has been cut in half, storage remains at record highs for this time of year. At 82 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally reached until late September and offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further supply disruptions from storms. There are still concerns that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity. Most traders expect shut-ins from Isaac to curb this week's injection, with estimates for Thursday's report ranging from 25 bcf to 50 bcf. A Reuters survey showed most analysts expect stocks to have risen by about 36 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 62 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf. This week's storage report will be released at its normal day and time, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) despite the U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday. DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by 13 last week to a 13-year low of 473, data from Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count slid for the 13th time in 15 weeks. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Marguerita Choy)