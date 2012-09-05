FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down 2 pct on milder weather
September 5, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down 2 pct on milder weather

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Milder weather on tap long-term for consuming regions
    * Isaac storm shut-ins slowly return to service
    * Stronger cash gas limits losses
    * Coming up: API oil data Wed.; EIA oil, gas data Thurs.

 (Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices to settlement)
    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower for the first time in five trading days on Wednesday,
sliding 2 percent amid longer-term forecasts calling for milder
autumn weather for consuming regions of the nation.
    "The natural gas market is seeing some profit taking off
recent gains, with updated temperature forecasts taking away
some of the cooling demand from Tuesday's projections," said
Citi Futures energy analyst Tim Evans.
    In addition, most shut-in gas from Hurricane Isaac has been
returning to service over the past few days, with few reports of
damage from the low-level, Category 1 storm. 
    Isaac came ashore early last week in southeastern Louisiana,
shutting more than 70 percent, or more than 3.26 billion cubic
feet per day, of offshore U.S. natural gas production for most
of last week.
    By Wednesday only 25.7 percent of offshore production
remained off line, a government report showed. 
    But stronger cash gas, boosted by some lingering heat
near-term in the Northeast and across Texas, helped limit the
downside, traders said.
    Some also said strong nuclear outages could help support
prices over the low-demand, autumn "shoulder" period.
    But most expect futures to have a hard time breaking back
above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which
gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation.
    Front-month October natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange slid 5.9 cents, or 2.07 percent, to
settle at $2.795 per mmBtu. The contract traded between $2.78
and $2.869, after stalling near the 40-day moving average of
$2.885 on Tuesday.
    The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its
highest mark since December.
    Other months ended lower as well, with the November contract
 losing 6.3 cents, or also 2 percent, to finish at $2.937,
and winter months dropping about 5 cents each.
    In the cash market, however, gas bound for the NYMEX
delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana rose 6 cents to
$2.87, with late deals done at a 5-cent premium to the front
month, little changed from deals done late Tuesday at a 7-cent
premium.
    With near-term warmer weather on tap for the South and
Northeast boosting demand, gas on the Transco pipeline at the
New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 gained 15 cents on the day to
average $2.95.
    The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Tuesday called for a return to normal temperatures in
consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest and below-normal
readings in the Southeast and along the West Coast. Above-normal
readings were on tap for other parts of the West.
    On the nuclear front, outages totaled 8,900 megawatts, or 9
percent of U.S. capacity, down from 9,700 MW out on Tuesday, but
up from 8,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year outage rate of
5,900 MW. 
    
    STORAGE STILL BLOATED
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose
the previous week by 66 billion cubic feet to 3.374 trillion
cubic feet. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    The build came in above expectations for a 61-bcf gain, as
well as last year's rise of 60 bcf and a five-year average gain
of 62 bcf for that week. It was the first time in 18 weeks the
stock build exceeded the seasonal norm.
    While a huge inventory surplus has been cut in half, storage
remains at record highs for this time of year.
    At 82 percent full, stocks are at levels not normally
reached until late September and offer a huge cushion that can
help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further
supply disruptions from storms.
    There are still concerns that the storage overhang could
drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the
government's 4.1-tcf estimate of capacity.
    Most traders expect shut-ins from Isaac to curb this week's
injection, with estimates for Thursday's report ranging from 25
bcf to 50 bcf.
    A Reuters survey showed most analysts expect stocks to have
risen by about 36 bcf versus a year-earlier build of 62 bcf and
the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf.
 
    This week's storage report will be released at its normal
day and time, Thursday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT) despite the
U.S. Labor Day holiday on Monday.
    
    DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW
    The number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United
States slid by 13 last week to a 13-year low of 473, data from
Houston-based oil services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.
    (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    The count slid for the 13th time in 15 weeks. The nearly
steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months
has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about
stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is
little evidence that gas output is slowing.

 (Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and Marguerita Choy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
