UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down 3 pct, lose 4 pct for week

* U.S. job growth slowed sharply in August * Milder weather on tap for much of the nation * Isaac storm shut-ins slowly returning to service * Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday (Recasts, adds fresh drilling data, updates prices to settlement) By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid over 3 percent on Friday, and ended the holiday-shortened trading week down more than 4 percent, as milder autumn weather was expected to curb any late-season demand for cooling or early-season demand for heat. "The natural gas market has turned lower based on a short-term cooling trend in temperatures that is undercutting cash market values, pulling the futures lower," said Citi Futures energy analyst Tim Evans. Electronic natural gas trading was halted for about an hour early Friday due to a technical glitch, but trading resumed at 11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT.) A U.S. Labor Department report showed jobs growth slowed sharply last month, setting the stage for the Federal Reserve to take new steps to stimulate the economy. Shut-in gas from Hurricane Isaac has also been returning to service over the past few days, with few reports of damage from the storm. Isaac came ashore in southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 28, shutting more than 70 percent of offshore U.S. natural gas production, or more than 3.26 billion cubic feet per day, for most of last week. By Friday only 19.4 percent, or 847 million cubic feet, of offshore gas production, remained off line, a government report showed. Some traders said strong nuclear outages could help support gas prices over the low-demand, autumn "shoulder" period, but most expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3 per million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses much of its appeal over coal for power generation. Front-month October natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange slid 9.4 cents, or 3.39 percent, to settle at $2.682 per mmBtu. The contract fell for a third straight day. October futures slid 11.7 cents, or just over 4 percent, in the four-day Labor Day holiday-shortened week. The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its highest mark since December. Other months ended lower as well, with the November contract losing 7.7 cents, or nearly 3 percent, to finish at $2.833, and winter months dropping about 6 cents each. In the cash market, weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana lost 12 cents to $2.73. Late deals eased slightly to 2 cents over the front month contract, from deals done late Thursday at a 4-cent premium. Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate NG-NYCZ6 tumbled 29 cents on the milder weather forecasts to $2.80. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued on Thursday called for mostly normal temperatures in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest and below-normal readings in Florida and along the West Coast. Above-normal readings were on tap for other parts of the West and in New England. On the nuclear front, outages totaled 6,900 megawatts, or 7 percent of U.S. capacity, on Friday, down from 8,200 MW out on Thursday and 8,500 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year outage rate of 5,600 MW. A low-pressure system over the north-central Gulf of Mexico had just a 20 percent chance for further development in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said. SMALL WEEKLY BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL BLOATED Shut-in offshore Gulf of Mexico production from Isaac curbed this week's inventory build and should do the same to next week's injection, traders said. Thursday's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion cubic feet to 3.402 trillion cubic feet. The build was below Reuters poll estimates for a 36 bcf build and well below the year-ago gain of 62 bcf and the five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) It was the 18th time in 19 weeks that the weekly inventory build came in below the seasonal norm, having only exceeded the norm last week. While a huge inventory surplus from the start of the injection season has been sliced by more than half, storage remains 395 bcf, or 13 percent, above last year's levels and 329 bcf, or nearly 11 percent, above the five-year average level. Stocks are at levels that still offer a huge cushion that can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further supply disruptions from storms. There are still concerns that the storage overhang could drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the government's 4.1 tcf estimate of capacity. Early injection estimates for next week's EIA storage report range from 22 to 65 bcf versus a year-earlier gain of 80 bcf and a five-year average build of 72 bcf for that week. DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data on Friday showed the number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States slid by 21 this week to a 13-year low of 452. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s) The count was down for the 14th time in 16 weeks. The nearly steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is little evidence that gas output is slowing. (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Wallace, Sofina Mirza-Reid, David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)