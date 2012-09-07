FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down 3 pct, lose 4 pct for week
#Financials
September 7, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 3-US natgas futures end down 3 pct, lose 4 pct for week

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* U.S. job growth slowed sharply in August
    * Milder weather on tap for much of the nation
    * Isaac storm shut-ins slowly returning to service
    * Coming up: API oil data Tuesday, EIA oil data Wednesday

 (Recasts, adds fresh drilling data, updates prices to
settlement)
    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid
over 3 percent on Friday, and ended the holiday-shortened
trading week down more than 4 percent, as milder autumn weather
was expected to curb any late-season demand for cooling or
early-season demand for heat.
    "The natural gas market has turned lower based on a
short-term cooling trend in temperatures that is undercutting
cash market values, pulling the futures lower," said Citi
Futures energy analyst Tim Evans. 
    Electronic natural gas trading was halted for about an hour
early Friday due to a technical glitch, but trading resumed at
11 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT.) 
    A U.S. Labor Department report showed jobs growth slowed
sharply last month, setting the stage for the Federal Reserve to
take new steps to stimulate the economy. 
    Shut-in gas from Hurricane Isaac has also been returning to
service over the past few days, with few reports of damage from
the storm.
    Isaac came ashore in southeastern Louisiana on Aug. 28,
shutting more than 70 percent of offshore U.S. natural gas
production, or more than 3.26 billion cubic feet per day, for
most of last week.
    By Friday only 19.4 percent, or 847 million cubic feet, of
offshore gas production, remained off line, a government report
showed. 
    Some traders said strong nuclear outages could help support
gas prices over the low-demand, autumn "shoulder" period, but
most expect futures to have a hard time breaking back above $3
per million British thermal units, the level at which gas loses
much of its appeal over coal for power generation.
    Front-month October natural gas futures on the New York
Mercantile Exchange slid 9.4 cents, or 3.39 percent, to
settle at $2.682 per mmBtu. The contract fell for a third
straight day.
    October futures slid 11.7 cents, or just over 4 percent, in
the four-day Labor Day holiday-shortened week.
    The nearby contract peaked at $3.277 in late July, its
highest mark since December.
    Other months ended lower as well, with the November contract
 losing 7.7 cents, or nearly 3 percent, to finish at
$2.833, and winter months dropping about 6 cents each.
    In the cash market, weekend gas bound for the NYMEX delivery
point Henry Hub NG-W-HH in Louisiana lost 12 cents to $2.73.
Late deals eased slightly to 2 cents over the front month
contract, from deals done late Thursday at a 4-cent premium.
    Gas on the Transco pipeline at the New York citygate
NG-NYCZ6 tumbled 29 cents on the milder weather forecasts to
$2.80.
    The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day outlook issued
on Thursday called for mostly normal temperatures in consuming
regions in the Northeast and Midwest and below-normal readings
in Florida and along the West Coast. Above-normal readings were
on tap for other parts of the West and in New England.
    On the nuclear front, outages totaled 6,900 megawatts, or 7
percent of U.S. capacity, on Friday, down from 8,200 MW out on
Thursday and 8,500 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year
outage rate of 5,600 MW. 
    A low-pressure system over the north-central Gulf of Mexico
had just a 20 percent chance for further development in the next
48 hours, the National Hurricane Center said.
    
    SMALL WEEKLY BUILD BUT STORAGE STILL BLOATED
    Shut-in offshore Gulf of Mexico production from Isaac curbed
this week's inventory build and should do the same to next
week's injection, traders said.
    Thursday's storage report from the U.S. Energy Information
showed domestic gas inventories rose last week by 28 billion
cubic feet to 3.402 trillion cubic feet.
    The build was below Reuters poll estimates for a 36 bcf
build and well below the year-ago gain of 62 bcf and the
five-year average increase for the week of 60 bcf.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) 
    It was the 18th time in 19 weeks that the weekly inventory
build came in below the seasonal norm, having only exceeded the
norm last week.
    While a huge inventory surplus from the start of the
injection season has been sliced by more than half, storage
remains 395 bcf, or 13 percent, above last year's levels and 329
bcf, or nearly 11 percent, above the five-year average level.
    Stocks are at levels that still offer a huge cushion that
can help offset any weather-related spikes in demand or further
supply disruptions from storms.
    There are still concerns that the storage overhang could
drive prices to new lows if stocks climb to levels that test the
government's 4.1 tcf estimate of capacity.
    Early injection estimates for next week's EIA storage report
range from 22 to 65 bcf versus a year-earlier gain of 80 bcf and
a five-year average build of 72 bcf for that week.
    
    DRILLING RIGS SINK TO 13-YEAR LOW
    Baker Hughes gas drilling rig data on Friday showed the
number of rigs drilling for natural gas in the United States
slid by 21 this week to a 13-year low of 452. 
    (Graphic: r.reuters.com/dyb62s)
    The count was down for the 14th time in 16 weeks. The nearly
steady decline in gas-directed drilling over the last 10 months
has fed expectations that producers were getting serious about
stemming the flood of record supplies. But so far there is
little evidence that gas output is slowing.

 (Reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by John Wallace, Sofina
Mirza-Reid, David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.