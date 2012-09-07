FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US natgas futures trading on NYMEX resumes after glitch
September 7, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

US natgas futures trading on NYMEX resumes after glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange resumed trading at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Friday after being halted for about an hour due to technical issues, a Reuters electronic feed showed.

As of 11:03 a.m. EDT, front-month October natural gas futures on NYMEX were down 8 cents, or nearly 3 percent, at $2.696 per million British thermal units.

NYMEX floor trading and clearing through ClearPort remained open and unaffected throughout the outage. Some orders had been canceled but trades were not canceled, a spokesman for NYMEX parent CME Group said.

