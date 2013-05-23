FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-EIA data, weather drive U.S. natgas futures higher
May 23, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 3-EIA data, weather drive U.S. natgas futures higher

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Storage report firms futures prices slightly
    * Warmer extended weather outlook also backs gains
    * Cool near-term forecasts, holiday limit upside
    * Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data Friday

 (Releads, adds analyst quote; updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - Front-month U.S. natural gas
futures on Thursday ended higher for the third time this week,
underpinned by slightly supportive weekly inventory data and
warmer forecasts for next week that should stir more demand for
cooling.
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic gas
inventories rose last week by 89 billion cubic feet to 2.053
trillion cubic feet. 
    Most traders viewed the build as neutral or slightly
supportive, noting it came in below the Reuters poll estimate of
91 bcf and the five-year average rise for that week of 90 bcf.
    "The current weather forecasts look supportive, but market
participants aren't sure how much a switch back to coal will
hamper cooling demand," Gelber & Associates analyst Aaron Calder
said in a report, noting higher gas prices this year have
prompted some utilities to use more coal for power generation.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 7.5 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $4.261 per
million British thermal units, the highest settle for the front
month in more than three weeks. The nearby contract is up about
5 percent so far this week.
    In the near term some traders are still skeptical of the
upside, at least until a broader-based heat wave arrives, noting
supplies remain comfortable and demand typically slows during a
holiday when many schools and businesses are closed.
    Offices for most trading firms will be closed on Monday for
the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
    Mostly below-seasonal temperatures are expected for the
eastern half of the country for the next five days, but private
forecaster Commodity Weather Group said the six- to 10-day
outlook had turned hotter again for the central and eastern
United States.

    COMFORTABLE STORAGE, PRODUCTION
    This was the first time in four weeks that the inventory
build fell short of market expectations. Traders said they
expected injections to continue to slow in coming weeks as
temperatures heat up and force more homeowners and businesses to
turn on their air conditioners.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)    
    The build cut the deficit relative to last year by 14 bcf to
680 bcf, or 25 percent below 2012's record highs at that time.
But it added 1 bcf to the shortfall versus the five-year
average, leaving stocks at 84 bcf, or 4 percent, below that
benchmark.
    Early injection estimates for next week's report range from
80 to 103 bcf versus a 72-bcf build during the same week last
year and a five-year average rise for that week of 92 bcf.    
    Traders are waiting for the next Baker Hughes 
drilling rig report on Friday after last week's data showed the
gas-directed rig count edged up slightly from an 18-year low.
 (Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t )  
         
    Despite a steep decline in dry gas drilling over the last
year and a half, production has not slowed much, if at all. The
EIA still expects output in 2013 to post a record high for a
third straight year. 

 (Reporting by Joe Silha; Editing by Dale Hudson and James
Dalgleish)

