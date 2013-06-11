FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures slip early to 3-mth low, mild weather weighs
June 11, 2013 / 1:32 PM / in 4 years

U.S. natgas futures slip early to 3-mth low, mild weather weighs

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Front month edges lower for second straight day
    * Weather forecasts milder for Northeast, Midwest
    * Nuclear power plant outages remain well below normal

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid
to their lowest level in three months early on Tuesday,
pressured by continued mild weather in consuming regions in the
Northeast and Midwest and expectations for another above-average
inventory build later this week.
    "Traders are focused on expectations for what will likely be
a sixth consecutive above-average storage injection," said
Addison Armstrong, senior director of market research at
Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.
    "Prices have erased more than half of the 40 percent rally
of the last four months as fears of a tightened supply outlook
have been replaced by mild temperatures, above-average storage
injections and the end of the nuclear power plant maintenance
and refueling season," he added.
    As of 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), front-month July natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.774 per million British thermal units, down 2.6 cents, after
trading between $3.756, the lowest mark since mid-March, and
$3.803.
    The contract rose to a 21-month high of $4.444 in early May.
    The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast
and the eight- to 14-day outlook, both issued on Monday, called
for above-normal temperatures across much of the mid-continent,
with normal or below-normal readings along the West Coast and in
New England and other northern-tier states.
    Nuclear plant outages totaled just 5,800 megawatts, or 6
percent of U.S. capacity, down from 6,600 MW out on Monday,
11,100 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
9,400 MW. 
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone
formation was not expected during the next 48 hours.
    Early injection estimates for Thursday's gas storage report
from the U.S. Energy Information Administration range from 90
bcf to 112 bcf versus a 66-bcf build during the same week last
year and a five-year average rise for that week of 84 bcf.
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)      
    

 (Editing by Chris Reese)

