U.S. natgas futures edge higher after fresh 3-month spot low

* Front month reverses course after two straight losses * Weather forecasts milder for Northeast; heat in Texas, West * Nuclear power plant outages remain well below normal * Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Wednesday, after sliding overnight to their lowest level in about three months. Recent concerns over a strong pace of inventory builds, milder spring weather and a quiet tropical front have weighed on prices the past two weeks, with the nearby contract posting a fresh three-month low in each of the past four sessions. But some technical traders said the market was oversold and could bounce ahead of the next weekly inventory report on Thursday. As of 9:13 a.m. EDT (1313 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.738 per million British thermal units, up 1.4 cents, after trading between $3.71, the lowest mark since mid-March, and $3.76. The contract rose to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1. The latest National Weather Service six- to 10-day forecast and the eight- to 14-day outlook, both issued on Tuesday, called for above-normal temperatures across much of the mid-continent including Texas, with normal or below-normal readings along both coasts and in some northern-tier states. Nuclear plant outages totaled just 6,500 megawatts, or 7 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 5,800 MW out on Tuesday, but down from 11,000 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 8,700 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected during the next 48 hours. Early injection estimates for Thursday's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration range from 88 billion cubic feet to 112 bcf versus a 66-bcf build during the same week last year and a five-year average rise for that week of 84 bcf. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) The EIA on Tuesday raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production in 2013, expecting output this year to be up about 1.2 percent from 2012. If realized, it would be the third straight year of record production. (editing by Jim Marshall)