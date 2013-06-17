FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. natgas futures jump 3 pct early, heat boosts cooling demand
#Financials
June 17, 2013 / 1:31 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. natgas futures jump 3 pct early, heat boosts cooling demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Front month rises above recent 3-month spot chart low
    * Nuclear power plant outages back above normal
    * Above-normal temperatures expected for much of the nation

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures
jumped nearly 3 percent early on Monday, lifted by forecasts for
hotter weather across much of the nation that should boost air
conditioning demand and by another stir in tropical activity.
    After three straight weekly losses, nearby gas futures
recovered overnight on the latest National Weather Service six-
to 10-day forecast issued Sunday that called for above-normal
temperatures for most of the country, with normal readings
across the Plains and in South Texas.
    Private forecaster MDA Weather Services also called for
above-normal readings everywhere but the Southeast in its six-
to 10-day outlook issued on Monday.
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a large area of
clouds and thunderstorms over Honduras and the northwestern
Caribbean Sea had a 40 percent chance of developing into a
tropical cyclone over the next 48 hours. 
    As of 9:18 a.m. EDT (1318 GMT), front-month July natural gas
futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.829 per million British thermal units, up 9.6 cents, or
nearly 3 percent, after trading between $3.738 and $3.848.
    The contract hit a three-month low of $3.71 last week, after
rising to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1.
    Nuclear plant outages totaled 8,500 megawatts, or 9 percent
of U.S. capacity, down from 9,800 MW out a year ago, but up from
a five-year average outage rate of 7,400 MW. 
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic gas inventories
rose the prior week by 95 billion cubic feet, to 2.347 trillion
cubic feet. 
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
    Early injection estimates for this week's EIA report range
from 83 bcf to 95 bcf, versus a 63-bcf build during the same
week last year and a five-year average rise for that week of 80
bcf.
    

 (Editing by Jim Marshall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
