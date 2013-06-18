U.S. natgas futures edge higher, heat backs more gains

* Front month well above recent 3-month spot chart low * Nuclear power plant outages remain above normal * Tropical depression to move over Bay of Campeche * Coming up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Tuesday, extending Monday's nearly 4 percent gain, as forecasts for hotter weather across consuming regions, above-normal nuclear plant outages and a stir in tropical activity lent support. The National Weather Service's six- to 10-day forecast issued on Monday called for above-normal temperatures for most of the country, with normal readings only along the Gulf Coast and in Florida and Texas. Private forecaster MDA Weather Services also called for above-normal readings everywhere but the Southeast in its six- to 10-day outlook issued on Tuesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tropical Depression Two was expected to move over the Bay of Campeche, home to key Mexican oil operations, by late Wednesday. Gas traders do not expect the system to disrupt much Gulf of Mexico gas production but said it serves as a reminder that the 2013 hurricane season is in full swing. As of 9:28 a.m. EDT (1328 GMT), front-month July natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.897 per million British thermal units, up 2.2 cents, after trading between $3.873 and $3.932. The contract hit a three-month low of $3.71 last week, after rising to a 21-month high of $4.444 on May 1. In the news on Tuesday, an explosion at a gas line or gas plant about 80 miles (128 km) north of New Orleans in the town of Enon, Louisiana, knocked out power to about 10,000 customers, according to local reports. Local media said the line was owned by Florida Gas, but the company was not immediately available with further details. Nuclear plant outages totaled 8,200 megawatts, or 8 percent of U.S. capacity, down from 8,500 MW out on Monday and 9,100 MW out a year ago, but up from a five-year average outage rate of 6,600 MW. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed domestic gas inventories rose the prior week by 95 billion cubic feet to 2.347 trillion cubic feet. (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) Early injection estimates for Thursday's EIA report range from 85 bcf to 95 bcf, versus a 63-bcf build in the same week last year and a five-year average rise for that week of 80 bcf. (Editing by Dale Hudson)