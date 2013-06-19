UPDATE 3-Warm trend drives U.S. natgas futures up for third day

* Hotter weather expected for U.S. Northeast, Midwest * Outlook for Texas and the South still fairly mild * Tropical storm not seen disrupting U.S. gas production * Coming up: EIA, Enerdata natgas storage data on Thursday (Adds trader quote, coal data, updates with closing prices) By Joe Silha NEW YORK, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher for a third straight day on Wednesday, still underpinned by warm forecasts across northern tier states that should force more homeowners and businesses to turn up their air conditioners. Gas prices are up more than 6 percent so far this week, with more gains possible if the forecast holds. The rise follows a 12 percent slide in the previous three weeks as mild late-spring weather pressured the complex. "It's nice in Texas, but it looks like we've got some warmer weather coming. I think prices could get above $4 next week if the (hotter) weather shows up," a Texas-based producer said. Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 5.8 cents, 1.5 percent, at $3.963 per million British thermal units after trading between $3.906 and $3.983. The gas price slide last week to a three-month low of $3.71 came close to making gas competitive with coal for power generation. But the steep drop in Central Appalachian coal prices this week to an eight-month low of about $55 per short ton left coal the fuel of choice for electric utilities. MDA Weather Services noted that the six- to 10-day forecast turned hotter again, with heat expected to dominate the northern half of the country during the period. The private forecaster expects near seasonal readings for Texas and the South. Most gas traders do not expect Tropical Storm Barry to disrupt any U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, noting the system is expected to cross the Bay of Campeche and make landfall again on the southern Mexico coast. Despite the run-up this week, many traders see only limited upside unless the heat is sustained, with stockpiles comfortable and production still flowing at or near a record high. Stocks are only slightly below normal for this time of year. Traders and analysts polled by Reuters were expecting to see that total gas inventories climbed last week by 90 billion cubic feet when the U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly storage report on Thursday. That would be well above the 63-bcf build seen during the same week last year and the five-year average increase for that week of 80 bcf.(Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s) While the Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count at 353 is still hovering just above the 18-year low of 350 posted five weeks ago, U.S. gas production has not slowed much, if at all, from last year's record high. The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to post a record for a third straight year. (Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t ) (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Jim Marshall, Nick Zieminski and Sofina Mirza-Reid)