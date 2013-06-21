FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end lower as forecasts turn milder
June 21, 2013 / 1:52 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end lower as forecasts turn milder

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Heat expected for U.S. Northeast, Midwest early next week
    * Milder trend late next week pressures prices

 (Adds analyst quote, coal data, weekly gain, updates with
closing prices)
    By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
lower on Friday for the second straight day, pressured by a
slightly milder trend in the extended weather outlook despite
expectations for some near-term heat that should kick up demand
in the Northeast and Midwest.
    "It was a hot-weather play early in the week, but it looks
like the forecast turned a bit milder," said Steve Mosley at The
SMC Report in Arkansas, noting the outlook for late in the
10-day forecast turned milder.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange, which expire next Wednesday, ended down 10.6 cents, or
2.7 percent, at $3.771 per million British thermal units after
trading between $3.764 and $3.904.
    Despite a two-day loss of 4.8 percent, the front month
managed to eke out a 1 percent gain for the week, its first
weekly gain after sinking 12 percent in the previous three
weeks.
    The gas price slide last week to a three-month low of $3.71
made gas nearly competitive with coal for power generation. But
a steep drop in Central Appalachian coal prices this week to an
eight-month low of about $54 per short ton kept coal the fuel of
choice for electric utilities. 
    Many traders remained skeptical of the move up in gas prices
earlier this week with inventories comfortable and gas
production flowing at or near a record high.
    MDA Weather Services still expects a broad area of
above-normal to much-above-normal temperatures to move into the
Midwest and Northeast in the next few days but did note that the
six-to-10-day outlook turned cooler late in the period. 
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed
rig count fell this week by four to an 18-year low of 349.
 (Rig graphic: link.reuters.com/nuz86t)   
        
    Despite a steep decline in dry gas drilling over the last 20
months, production has not slowed much, if at all.
    The Energy Information Administration still expects gas
output in 2013 to post a record high for a third straight year.
    The EIA reported on Thursday that domestic gas inventories
rose last week by 91 billion cubic feet to 2.438 trillion cubic
feet. 
    While traders noted the weekly build was in line with the
Reuters poll estimate of 90 bcf, some pegged it as bearish,
coming in well above the five-year average for that week of 80
bcf. Mild late spring weather has driven injections above that
benchmark for three straight weeks.    
    (Storage graphic: link.reuters.com/mup44s)
    Early injection estimates for next week's report range from
75 bcf to 95 bcf, versus a 58-bcf build during the same week
last year and a five-year average rise for that week of 79 bcf.

 (Editing by G Crosse and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
