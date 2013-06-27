FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. natural gas futures lose ground ahead of EIA storage data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. natural gas futures lose ground ahead of EIA storage data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures lost
ground early, with traders pulling back ahead of what is
expected to be another bearish weekly inventory report due out
later Thursday morning.
    Traders and analysts polled by Reuters expect to see an
increase of 88 billion cubic feet in gas inventories when the
U.S. Energy
   
    Inventory builds have exceeded the five-year average for the
last three weeks and prompted some analysts to raise estimates
for peak storage this year. On average, analysts are expecting
stocks to top out this year at 3.767 trillion cubic feet,
according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. 
    If the forecast holds, it would be the first time in five
years that gas inventories do not start winter at a record high.
 
    At 9:05 a.m. EDT (1305 GMT), front-month gas futures 
on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 2.6 cents at
$3.711 per million British thermal units after trading between
$3.70 and $3.757. The front contract posted a 3-1/2-month low of
$3.635 on Wednesday.
    Heat remains focused in the West for the next two weeks, but
 temperatures were also expected to trend warmer for the
Northeast and northern tier states during the period, according
to private forecaster MDA Weather Services. Readings in the
Midwest and Southeast were expect to average below normal.
    Many traders remain skeptical of the upside without a
sustained, broad-based heat wave, particularly with inventories
comfortable and gas production still at or near a record high.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.