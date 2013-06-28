FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mild forecast drives U.S. natural gas futures to 3-1/2-mth low
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

Mild forecast drives U.S. natural gas futures to 3-1/2-mth low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures
reversed course early on Thursday, with mild weather forecasts
for most of the eastern half of the nation driving the front
contract to a 3-1/2-month low despite expectations for some
record heat out West.
    Most traders viewed Thursday's 95 billion cubic feet weekly
inventory build as bearish, noting it came in above the highest
estimate in the Reuters poll of 93 bcf and well above the
five-year average rise for that week of 79 bcf. 
    Prices sold off sharply after Thursday's Energy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.