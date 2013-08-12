FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 12, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. natgas futures rise 3 pct on warmer weather outlooks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Above-seasonal temperatures on tap for northern-tier
states
    * Tropical wave stirs in Caribbean Sea
    * Nuclear plant outages still below normal

    By Eileen Houlihan
    NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose
more than 3 percent early on Monday, boosted by revised weather
forecasts calling for warmer weather in consuming regions in the
Northeast and Midwest.
    Most traders also said the nearby contract was oversold,
after losing nearly 15 percent in the last three weeks, the
biggest three-week drop in eight months, and sliding to its
lowest level in 5-1/2 months.
    In addition, a stir in tropical activity was expected to
keep traders cautious, despite below-normal nuclear power plant
outages and healthy inventories.
    At 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT), front-month September natural
gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at
$3.335 per million British thermal units, up 10.5 cents, or more
than 3 percent.
    The contract tumbled to $3.129 late last week, a contract
low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late February,
according to Reuters data.
    Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for warmer
temperatures focused over northern-tier states in its one to
five-day outlook and warm weather overall for most of the nation
in the six to 10-day period.
    Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy
Information Administration showed total domestic inventories
rose by 96 billion cubic feet last week to 2.941 trillion cubic
feet. 
    The build, however, included the reclassification of 14 bcf
of base gas to working gas in the West, helping to temper the
bearish sentiment of the above-expectation gain.
    Total stocks stand about 9 percent below last year's record
high level, but are now 1 percent above the five-year average
level, rising above that mark for the first time since late
March.
    
    Nuclear plant outages totaled 3,900 megawatts, or 4 percent
of U.S. capacity, up from 3,300 MW out on Friday, but down from
7,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of
4,900 MW. 
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave in
the Central Caribbean Sea had a 20 percent chance of becoming a
tropical cyclone during the next five days. It was still too
early to tell if the system would move into the Gulf of Mexico
and disrupt offshore energy production. 

 (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
