U.S. natgas futures rise 3 pct on warmer weather outlooks

* Above-seasonal temperatures on tap for northern-tier states * Tropical wave stirs in Caribbean Sea * Nuclear plant outages still below normal By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose more than 3 percent early on Monday, boosted by revised weather forecasts calling for warmer weather in consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest. Most traders also said the nearby contract was oversold, after losing nearly 15 percent in the last three weeks, the biggest three-week drop in eight months, and sliding to its lowest level in 5-1/2 months. In addition, a stir in tropical activity was expected to keep traders cautious, despite below-normal nuclear power plant outages and healthy inventories. At 9:04 a.m. EDT (1304 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.335 per million British thermal units, up 10.5 cents, or more than 3 percent. The contract tumbled to $3.129 late last week, a contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according to Reuters data. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for warmer temperatures focused over northern-tier states in its one to five-day outlook and warm weather overall for most of the nation in the six to 10-day period. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose by 96 billion cubic feet last week to 2.941 trillion cubic feet. The build, however, included the reclassification of 14 bcf of base gas to working gas in the West, helping to temper the bearish sentiment of the above-expectation gain. Total stocks stand about 9 percent below last year's record high level, but are now 1 percent above the five-year average level, rising above that mark for the first time since late March. Nuclear plant outages totaled 3,900 megawatts, or 4 percent of U.S. capacity, up from 3,300 MW out on Friday, but down from 7,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 4,900 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave in the Central Caribbean Sea had a 20 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next five days. It was still too early to tell if the system would move into the Gulf of Mexico and disrupt offshore energy production. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)