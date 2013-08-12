FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up as forecasts trend warmer
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 12, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up as forecasts trend warmer

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Warmer 6-15 day forecast for northern tier lifts prices
    * Mild Northeast, Midwest weather this week limits gains
    * No immediate storm threats to offshore Gulf production

 (Adds analyst quote, updates prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
higher on Monday, backed by technical buying after three
straight weekly losses and a warmer extended weather outlook for
the Northeast and Midwest that should translate into more
demand.
    "The weather forecasts over the weekend turned warmer, but I
think this move up was more technical in nature, with short
sellers unwinding positions to take profits," said Aaron Calder,
analyst at Gelber & Associates in Houston.
    Technical traders agreed front-month gas futures were
oversold and due for a rebound after posting a 5-1/2-month low
last week and shedding a total of 15 percent in the previous
three weeks, their biggest three-week slide in eight months.
    Warmer weather forecasts for next week could increase demand
for gas by forcing homeowners and businesses to use more air
conditioning, but the South was expected to remain on the cool
side, partly blunting the impact, traders said. 
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended up 8 cents, or 2.5 percent, at $3.31 per million
British thermal units after trading between $3.244 and $3.361.
The nearby contract posted a 5-1/2-month low of $3.129 late last
week.
    Despite the rebound, many traders remain skeptical of the
upside, with no broad-based heatwave on the horizon, inventories
above normal and production flowing at or near a record peak.
    After a fairly cool week this week in the Northeast and
Midwest, forecaster MDA Weather Services expects northern tier
temperatures to trend warmer during the six- to 15-day period
but remain well below the record heat seen in July.
    Strong gains in gas inventories over the last few weeks have
raised concerns that storage could challenge last year's record
highs by November.
    Weekly inventory builds reported by the Energy Information
Administration have come in above the five-year average for two
straight weeks, and more above average injections are expected
in coming weeks.
    Early build estimates for Thursday's EIA storage report
range from 62 billion to 79 billion cubic feet. Stocks rose by
20 bcf during the same year-ago week, while the five-year
average increase for that week is 42 bcf.
    Total domestic gas inventories climbed to 2.941 trillion
cubic feet in last week's report, slightly above the five-year
average for the first time since late March. 
    Baker Hughes data on Friday showed the gas-directed 
rig count slipped by two last week to 386, its first drop since
posting an 18-year low of 349 seven weeks ago. 
    Recent rig count gains have stirred concerns that new
investment in gas pipelines and processing plants, particularly
in the East, will allow producers to pump even more supply into
an already well-supplied market.
    The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record
high for a third straight year. 
  
    Expectations for rising storm activity during the peak of
the Atlantic hurricane season in late August and September could
keep sellers cautious and help support prices, but there are no
immediate threats to offshore Gulf of Mexico gas production.

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and John Wallace and Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.