U.S. natgas futures down 1 pct early on mixed weather outlooks

* Above-seasonal temperatures seen in northern states * South and Texas expected to shift cooler * Nuclear plant outages remain below normal By Eileen Houlihan NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures fell about 1 percent early on Tuesday, as healthy inventories, below-normal nuclear plant outages and mixed weather outlooks for the remainder of the summer weighed on prices. While some above-normal temperatures were on tap for consuming regions in the Northeast and Midwest later this month, traders said forecasts for cooler weather across the South and Texas should offset any increased demand in the North. But technical traders said the front-month contract was oversold and due for a rebound after posting a 5-1/2 month low last week and shedding 15 percent in the past three weeks, its biggest three-week slide in eight months. A stir in tropical activity could also keep traders cautious. At 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), front-month September natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.276 per million British thermal units, down 3.4 cents, or about 1 percent. The contract tumbled to $3.129 late last week, which was a contract low and the lowest mark for a spot contract since late February, according to Reuters data. Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for cool weather across much of the eastern half of the country in its one- to five-day outlook, trending warmer in the Midwest in the six- to 10-day period. Last week's gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose 96 billion cubic feet last week to 2.941 trillion cubic feet. The build, however, included the reclassification of 14 bcf of base gas to working gas in the West, helping to temper the bearish sentiment of the above-expectation gain. Total stocks stand about 9 percent below last year's record high level, but are now 1 percent above the five-year average level, rising above that mark for the first time since late March. Early injection estimates for this week's EIA gas storage report range from 62 bcf to 79 bcf versus a year-ago build of 20 bcf and a five-year average increase for that week of 42 bcf. Nuclear plant outages totaled 3,900 megawatts, or 4 percent of U.S. capacity, even with Monday's outages, but down from 8,900 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 4,900 MW. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave in the southwestern Caribbean Sea had a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical cyclone during the next five days. The agency said conditions were expected to become more favorable for development as the system moves toward the Yucatan Peninsula and the southern Gulf of Mexico. (Editng by Maureen Bavdek)