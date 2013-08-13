FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end down slightly in seesaw session
August 13, 2013

UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end down slightly in seesaw session

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Bearish inventory expectations limit price gains
    * Warm six-15 day forecast for northern tier moderates
slightly
    * South and Texas expected to remain fairly cool
    * Coming up: Reuters weekly natgas storage poll Wednesday

 (Adds trader quote, spread data, updates with closing prices)
    By Joe Silha
    NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended
slightly lower on Tuesday in a seesaw session, with expectations
for another bearish weekly inventory report on Thursday and a
slightly milder turn in the weather forecast lightly pressuring
the complex.
    Warmer weather forecasts for next week may increase demand
for gas by forcing homeowners and businesses to use more air
conditioning, but Texas and the South were expected to remain on
the cool side, partly blunting the impact, traders said.
    "The market moved up yesterday on the hotter weather
forecast for the last half of August, but it lost steam today.
There's a lot of supply around, and recent storage builds have
been bearish for the market," a Pennsylvania trader said.
    Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile
Exchange ended down 2.5 cents at $3.285 per million British
thermal units after trading between $3.262 and $3.334.
    The nearby contract posted a 5-1/2-month low of $3.129 late
last week. It had lost about 15 percent in the three weeks ended
on Friday, its biggest three-week slide in eight months. The
contract is up about 1.7 percent so far this week.
    A stir in activity in the Caribbean Sea may also keep
sellers cautious, particularly with the peak of the Atlantic
hurricane season in late August and September still ahead.
    But despite recent attempts to rally - prices rose 2.5
percent on Monday on the warmer outlook - many traders remain
skeptical of any upside, with inventories climbing above normal,
production flowing at or near a record peak and no broad-based
heat wave on the horizon to kick up demand.
    After a fairly cool week in the Northeast and Midwest,
forecaster MDA Weather Services expects northern tier
temperatures to trend warmer during the next six to 15 days but
noted a slight decrease in coverage and intensity overnight.
    Strong gains in gas inventories over the last few weeks have
raised concerns that storage could challenge last year's record
highs by November.
    Expectations that stockpiles will be flush this winter
helped drive the 2014 March-April spread to just 4.5 cents
(March premium) on Tuesday, down nearly 90 percent from its
April peak of 41.3 cents and its lowest in more than two years.
    Weekly inventory builds reported by the Energy Information
Administration have come in above the five-year average for two
straight weeks, and more above-average injections are expected
in coming weeks.
    Build estimates for Thursday's storage report range from 62
billion to 79 billion cubic feet, with most in the 70 bcf area.
Stocks rose by 20 bcf during the year-earlier week, while the
five-year average increase for that week is 42 bcf.
    Total domestic gas inventories climbed to 2.941 trillion
cubic feet in last week's report, slightly above the five-year
average for the first time since late March. 
    Recent Baker Hughes gas drilling rig count gains
have stirred concerns that new investment in gas pipelines and
processing plants will allow producers to pump even more supply
into an already well-supplied market.
    The EIA still expects gas output in 2013 to hit a record
high for a third straight year. 
   
    The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical wave in
the Caribbean Sea had a 30 percent chance of becoming a tropical
cyclone during the next five days. It was still too early to
tell if the system would disrupt Gulf of Mexico gas production. 

 (Additional reporting by Eileen Houlihan; Editing by Maureen
Bavdek, John Wallace, Lisa Von Ahn and James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
