U.S. natgas futures slip for 7th session, slide to 2-1/2-mth low

* Above-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions

* Prices remain below key technical support levels

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures slid for a seventh straight session early on Tuesday, pressured to their lowest level in more than 2-1/2 months by forecasts for above-normal temperatures that should curb heating demand and delay storage withdrawals.

Technical traders noted the nearby contract remains well below both the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, another continued bearish sign.

With nuclear power plant outages below normal, a quiet tropical front and near record-high production, most traders expected more losses until sustained cold weather arrives.

At 9:18 a.m. EST (1418 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.418 per million British thermal units, down 2.7 cents, or less than 1 percent.

The nearby contract slid to $3.379 in overnight electronic trading, a contract low and the lowest price for a front-month contract since mid-August. It traded as high as $3.869 three weeks ago, the highest price for a nearby contract since late June.

The latest National Weather Service eight- to 14-day outlook issued on Monday again called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some normal or below-normal readings only in the West.

Last week’s gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 38 billion cubic feet to 3.779 trillion cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year’s level and 1.6 percent above the five-year average level.

Early injection estimates for Thursday’s EIA storage report range from 30 bcf to 45 bcf versus a 27 bcf build during the same year-ago week and the five-year average increase of 36 bcf for that week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 11,800 megawatts, or 12 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Tuesday, down from 12,800 MW out on Monday, 27,500 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,400 MW.