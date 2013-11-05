UPDATE 3-Bargain hunting lifts U.S. natgas futures after 6-day slide

* Front futures post 2-1/2-mth low on mild mid-month outlook

NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher on Tuesday for the first time in seven sessions, propped up by bargain hunting after milder mid-month forecasts helped drive the front contract to its lowest in more than 2-1/2 months early in the session.

“There’s been a lot of buyers around, people taking advantage of these lower prices ahead of winter, but we could see a little more downside unless it gets colder soon,” a Pennsylvania-based cash trader said.

Technical traders noted the front contract this week has blown through some key chart support at October lows in the $3.48 per million British thermal units area, gapping lower along the way.

But some noted the market was oversold and due for a bounce after sliding more than 7 percent in the previous six sessions.

Front month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended up 2.1 cents at $3.466 per million British thermal units after sinking early to $3.379, the lowest for the nearby contract since mid-August.

Despite some chilly weather that should stir demand in the near term, many traders remain skeptical of the upside, with mid-month forecasts trending milder, stockpiles at comfortable levels and production still flowing at a record-high pace.

MDA Weather Services expects cooler temperatures to move across northern tier states and into the East later this week and early next week.

But the forecaster sees widespread above normal readings stretching from the Rockies to the East Coast by midmonth.

U.S. Energy Information Administration data last week showed total gas inventories stood at 3.779 trillion cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year’s record highs at that time but 1.6 percent above the five-year average.

Injection estimates for Thursday’s storage report range from 27 billion to 47 billion cubic feet, with most in the high-30s. That would be well above the 27 bcf build seen during the same year-ago week and just slightly above the five-year average increase for that week of 36 bcf.

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the gas drilling rig count fell last week for the first time in three weeks, dropping by 16 to 360.

The count has increased in 11 of the last 19 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.

EIA data last week also showed that gross gas production hit a record high in August, climbing to 74.82 bcf per day. Output in August was running about 2.3 bcfd, or 3.1 percent, above the same month last year.

The EIA still expects average U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record high for the third straight year.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, eased 2 cents to $3.36, with late Hub differentials weakening to about 5 cents under NYMEX from about flat on Monday.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Wednesday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, eased 2 cents to $3.36, with late Hub differentials weakening to about 5 cents under NYMEX from about flat on Monday.

Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX slid 19 cents to $3.25 on the mild mid-week outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 2 cents higher at $3.52.