U.S. natgas futures edge higher for second day in bargain buying

* Above-normal temperatures on tap for consuming regions

* Prices remain below key technical support levels

* Coming Up: EIA natgas storage data on Thursday

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher for a second straight day early on Wednesday, propped up by bargain hunting after six straight losses sank the nearby contract to its lowest level in more than 2-1/2 months.

But traders said forecasts for continued above-normal temperatures should curb heating demand and delay storage withdrawals, while technical traders noted the nearby contract remained well below key support at the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, another bearish sign.

With nuclear power plant outages below normal, a quiet tropical front and near record-high production, most traders expected more losses until sustained cold weather arrives.

At 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.485 per million British thermal units, up 1.9 cents, or less than 1 percent.

The nearby contract slid to $3.379 on Tuesday, a contract low and the lowest price for a front-month contract since mid-August. It traded as high as $3.869 three weeks ago, the highest price for a nearby contract since late June.

The latest National Weather Service eight- to 14-day outlook issued on Tuesday again called for above-normal temperatures for nearly the entire nation, with some normal or below-normal readings only in the West.

Last week’s gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 38 billion cubic feet to 3.779 trillion cubic feet, 3.1 percent below last year’s level and 1.6 percent above the five-year average level.

Early injection estimates for Thursday’s EIA storage report range from 27 bcf to 47 bcf versus a 27 bcf build during the same year-ago week and the five-year average increase of 36 bcf for that week.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said tropical cyclone formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 11,200 megawatts, or 11 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Wednesday, down from 11,800 MW out on Tuesday, 27,700 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,200 MW.