UPDATE 3-U.S. natgas futures end up for 3rd day as cold moves in

* Weekly inventory build in line with expectations

* Chilly near term forecasts lift prices

* Growing supplies, milder midmonth outlook limit gains

* Coming up: Baker Hughes rig data, CFTC trade data (New throughout; adds byline, analyst quote, updates futures and cash prices)

By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended higher for a third straight day on Thursday, driven by chilly weather forecasts for the next 10 days that should force more homeowners and businesses to turn up their heaters.

Traders mostly shrugged off Thursday’s 35 million cubic feet weekly inventory build, noting it matched the Reuters poll estimate and came in close to the five-year average for that week. Most viewed the injection as neutral for prices.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that total gas inventories rose last week to 3.814 trillion cubic feet, 2.9 percent below last year’s record highs at that time but 1.5 percent above the five-year average.

“Today’s injection clocked in relatively in line with both street expectations and the five year average. Prices ... are being buoyed by an increase in forecasted gas weighted heating degree days over the near term,” Mike Tran at CIBC World Markets said in a report, referring to the colder outlook.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended 2.1 cents higher at $3.519 per million British thermal units, after trading between $3.483 and $3.622.

The near month, which posted a contract low and 2-1/2 month low of $3.379 on Tuesday, has gained 2.1 percent in the last three sessions and is about flat for the week so far.

Despite some chilly weather over the next week or so, many traders remained skeptical of the upside for prices, with stockpiles comfortable, production flowing at a record high pace and another warm-up expected late next week, particularly for the Midwest.

Early injection estimates for next week’s storage report range from 16 bcf to 26 bcf. That would compare to the 12 bcf draw seen during the same year-ago week and the five-year average increase of 19 bcf for that week.

Traders were waiting for the next Baker Hughes drilling rig report on Friday. The gas rig count has risen in 11 of the last 19 weeks, stirring talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to pump more gas into an already well-supplied market.

The EIA still expects average U.S. gas production in 2013 to hit a record high for the third straight year.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Friday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, rose 12 cents to $3.57, with late Hub differentials firming to 3 cents under NYMEX from an 8-cent discount on Wednesday.

Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX jumped 31 cents to $3.59 on the chilly Friday outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 7 cents higher at $3.74.