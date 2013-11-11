U.S. natgas futures edge higher for fifth straight day on cold

* Below-normal temperatures on tap near-term

* Record production, mild long-term forecasts may limit gains

By Eileen Houlihan

NEW YORK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures edged higher early on Monday, lifted for the fifth straight session by forecasts for colder weather that should boost heating demand in consuming regions of the nation this week.

But despite the near-term cold, some traders said record-high production, below-normal nuclear power plant outages and longer-term forecasts calling for a return to above-normal temperatures should help curb more gains until sustained winter cold arrives.

At 9:27 a.m. EST (1427 GMT), front-month December natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange were at $3.58 per million British thermal units, up 2.1 cents, or less than 1 percent.

The nearby contract slid to $3.379 last week, a contract low and the lowest price for a front-month contract since mid-August. It traded as high as $3.869 in mid-October, the highest price for a nearby contract since late June.

Forecaster MDA Weather Services called for strong cold weather from the central United States to the East in its one- to-five-day outlook.

However, the National Weather Service’s latest six-to-10-day outlook, issued on Sunday, called for above-normal temperatures for the eastern half of the nation and normal or below-normal readings in the West.

Last week’s gas storage report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed total domestic inventories rose the prior week by 35 billion cubic feet to 3.814 trillion cubic feet, about 3 percent below last year’s levels but 1.5 percent above the five-year average.

Early injection estimates for this week’s storage report range from 16 bcf to 36 bcf, compared with a year-ago draw of 12 bcf and a five-year average increase of 19 bcf for that week.

Data from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission showed about 13,100 megawatts, or 13 percent of U.S. capacity, was offline on Monday, down from 26,800 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 20,400 MW.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said a tropical cyclone formation was not expected for the next five days. The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. (Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)