UPDATE 3-Profit taking pushes down U.S. natgas after 6-day run up

By Eileen Houlihan and Joe Silha

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures ended lower on Wednesday as investors took profits after six straight sessions of gains and ahead of a weekly inventory report due on Thursday.

Cold weather over much of the nation helped drive the front-month contract higher the previous six sessions, but some technical traders agreed the market was overbought and due for a pullback after the 5 percent run up.

“Natural gas futures have retreated from a minor new high on what looks like light volume profit taking ahead of Thursday’s (storage) report,” Citi Futures energy analyst Tim Evans said in a report.

“Temperatures this week are far cooler and should translate into a significant storage withdrawal (next week), and that’s the chief near-term support for prices,” he added.

After a brief late-week warm up for the Northeast and Midwest, Commodity Weather Group noted that colder trends continued to dominate both the six-to-10-day and 11-to-15-day outlooks though some variability was expected.

Front-month gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange ended down 5.1 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $3.566 per million British thermal units (Btus) after trading between $3.556 and $3.662.

The nearby contract posted a 2-1/2-month low of $3.379 per million Btus early last week, but finished the week up 1.3 percent, its first weekly gain in four weeks. The contract is up fractionally so far this week.

But many traders remain skeptical about further price gains without more sustained cold to kick up demand, noting inventories have climbed to comfortable levels and production was still flowing at a record-high pace.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday raised its estimate for domestic natural gas production in 2014, expecting output to be up more than 1 percent from 2013’s record high levels.

Traders and analysts polled by Reuters on average expect an increase of 21 billion cubic feet when EIA on Thursday releases inventory data for the week ended Nov. 8. That would compare to a 12 bcf draw during the same year-ago week and a five-year average increase of 19 bcf for that week.

EIA data last week showed total gas inventories had climbed to 3.814 trillion cubic feet, 2.9 percent below last year’s record highs at that time but 1.5 percent above average.

Traders expect Thursday’s build to be the last of the season, with most looking for a draw in next week’s report.

Baker Hughes drilling data showed the gas rig count has gained in 12 of the last 20 weeks. A rising gas rig count can stir talk that new pipelines and processing plants may be encouraging producers to hook up more wells and pump more supply into a well supplied market.

In the ICE cash market, gas for Thursday delivery at Henry Hub GT-HH-IDX, the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, eased 1 cent to $3.68 million Btu, but late Hub differentials firmed slightly to 3 cents over NYMEX from a 2-cent premium on Tuesday.

Gas on Transco pipeline at the New York citygate E-TSCO6NY-IDX slid 31 cents to $3.78 on the milder late-week outlook. Chicago MC-CHICIT-IDX was 10 cents lower at $3.72.

For daily ICE U.S. cash gas prices, click on <0#GAS-IDX=ICE>. (Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio, Chizu Nomiyama, Marguerita Choy and Bob Burgdorfer)