U.S. natgas futures rise on forecasts for colder weather

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose 1.5 percent early Wednesday on forecasts for colder weather over the next fortnight.

The February contract, which expires Wednesday, is up about 20 percent since the beginning of January, the largest one-month gain for a front-month contract since September 2009, as cold weather spiked heating demand, drawing down gas storage.

Private forecaster Commodity Weather Group expects frigid temperatures in much of the country over the next two weeks.

Front-month futures have been extremely volatile over the past week, gaining more than 10 percent on Friday and falling more than 5 percent on Monday.

Implied volatility over the last 30 days reached 83 on Friday, the highest since September 2009. On Tuesday, it fell to 73, still within levels not seen since 2009.

Front-month natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 6.8 cents, or 1.35 percent, to $5.101 per million British thermal units at 9:48 a.m. EST (1448 GMT).

On Monday, the contract reached $5.442 per mmBtu, its highest since February 2010.

In the ICE cash market, trades for gas to be delivered Thursday at Henry Hub , the benchmark supply point in Louisiana, were heard at $5.19 on average. Early trades were at a 9-cent premium to NYMEX, down from a 20-cent premium Tuesday.

Gas on New York’s Transco Zone 6 pipeline had not traded yet.

Storage withdrawals for the week ended Jan. 24 are expected to be between 220 billion and 280 billion cubic feet, according to analysts polled by Reuters. The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release the data on Thursday.

Nuclear plant outages, which create a draw on natural gas as a substitute power source, were at about 2,500, down slightly from 2,600 megawatts on Tuesday. That compares with 7,600 MW out a year ago and a five-year average outage rate of 5,600 MW.